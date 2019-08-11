SEDANG LIVE, Newcastle Vs Arsenal &  Leicester Vs Wolves, Link Streaming TVRI & Live Score

Liga Inggris
Screencshot Mola TV
LIGA INGGRIS - Sedang berlangsung dua laga Liga Inggris secara bersamaan, dalam matchweek perdana Musim 2019/2020, Minggu (11/08/2019) jam 20.00 WIB.
Arsenal bertandang ke Stadion St James Park, kandang Newcastle United, sedangkan Leicester City akan berhadapan dengan Wolverhampton, di King Power Stadium.
Siaran langsung Liga Inggris bisa disaksikan melalui Streaming Mola TV dan TVRI selaku pemegang hak siar resmi Liga Inggris 2019/2020 berikut ini:
Penulis: Haryanto
Editor: Haryanto
Sumber: Tribun Pontianak