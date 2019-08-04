Manchester City Juara Community Shield Usai Tekuk Liverpool Via Adu Penalti
Manchester City Juara Community Shield Usai Tekuk Liverpool Via Adu Penalti
Manchester City Juara Community Shield Usai Tekuk Liverpool Via Adu Penalti
Manchester City berhasil menjadi juara FA Community Shield setelah mengalahkan Liverpool, Minggu (04/08/2019) mulai jam 21.09 WIB.
City menang lewat adu penalti dengan skor, 5-4.
Pada babak normal 2X45 menit tanpa perpanjangan waktu ini berakhir dengan skor, 1-1.
City unggul lewat gol cepat Raheem Sterling pada menit ke-12 pada babak pertama.
Liverpool membalas lewat gol gelandangnya, Joel Matip pada menit ke-77.
Laga FA Community Shield ini sendiri tersaji di Stadion Wembley.
Baca: RANGKUMAN LENGKAP: Kemenangan Daud Yodan Atas Aekkawee, Lawan Terus Terpojok Tuntas di Ronde 6
Tentunya jika jadi pemenang, kedua tim berpeluang besar menggondol trofi pertama sebelum mengarungi musim 2019/2020.
FA Community Shield merupakan laga yang mempertemukan Juara Liga Inggris dan Juara Piala FA musim sebelumnya.
Pada musim 2018/2019, The Citizens - julukan Manchester City berhasil meraih predikat juara Liga Inggris, Piala Liga dan Piala FA.
Liverpool Vs Manchester City
FA Community Shield
Juergen Klopp
Pep Guardiola
Liga Inggris 2019-2020
Juara Premier League
|LIVE FA Community Shield Liverpool Vs Manchester City, Gol Cepat Sterling, Skor 0-1, Cek Live Score
|LIVE FA Community Shield Liverpool Vs Manchester City, Gol Cepat Sterling, Skor 0-1, Cek Live Score
|LIVE FA Community Shield Liverpool Vs Manchester City, Gol Cepat Sterling, Skor 0-1, Cek Live Score
|LIVE FA Community Shield Liverpool Vs Manchester City, Gol Cepat Sterling, Skor 0-1, Cek Live Score
|LIVE FA Community Shield Liverpool Vs Manchester City, Gol Cepat Sterling, Skor 0-1, Cek Live Score