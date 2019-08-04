MotoGP
LIVE Streaming MotoGP Ceko 2019 Hari Ini Jam 19.00 WIB, LIVE Trans7 ! Cek Klasemen Sementara MotoGP
MotoGP - Jadwal MotoGP Ceko 2019 direncanakan berlangsung sejak Jumat (02/08/2019) hingga Minggu (04/08/2019).
Pebalap Moto2, Moto3 dan MotoGP akan jajal adrenalin di Sirkuit Automotodrom Brno, Ceko.
Balapan sarat gengsi MotoGP yang menentukan digelar pada Minggu (04/08/2019) pukul 19.00 WIB.
MotoGP Ceko 2019 merupakan seri balapan kesepuluh di MotoGP 2019, setelah MotoGP Jerman 2019.
Pasca balapan di Sirkuit Sachsenring, sebelumnya para pebalap diberi kesempatan beristirahat kurang lebih selama sebulan sebelum memacu sepeda motor di Brno, Ceko.
Pebalap Repsol Honda, Marc Marquez berhasil meraih pole position dengan catatan waktu 2'02.753 pada Sabtu (03/08/2019) malam.
Di posisi selanjutnya ada pembalap Pramac Racing, Jack Miller.
Johann Zarco di posisi tiga, Andre Dovizioso empat, Pol Espargaro lima dan Alex Rins posisi lima.
Pembalap senior Valentino Rossi yang dijuluki The Doctor, berada di posisi ke-7 dengan waktu 2'06.233.
