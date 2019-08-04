LIVE FA Community Shield Liverpool Vs Manchester City, Gol Cepat Sterling, Skor 0-1, Cek Live Score
Gol cepat Raheem Sterling pada menit ke-12 membawa Manchester City sementara mengungguli Liverpool dalam perebutan trofi FA Community Shield, Minggu (04/08/2019) mulai jam 21.09 WIB.
Laga FA Community Shield tersaji di Stadion Wembley.
Pantau hasil update FA Community Shield Liverpool Vs Manchester City di Stadion Wembley Minggu (04/08/2019) jam 21.00 WIB via link Live Score berikut ini :
Tentunya jika jadi pemenang, kedua tim berpeluang besar menggondol trofi pertama sebelum mengarungi musim 2019/2020.
FA Community Shield merupakan laga yang mempertemukan Juara Liga Inggris dan Juara Piala FA musim sebelumnya.
Pada musim 2018/2019, The Citizens - julukan Manchester City berhasil meraih predikat juara Liga Inggris, Piala Liga dan Piala FA.
Lantaran Manchester City berstatus Juara Liga Inggris dan Piala FA, maka yang berhak berhadapan dengan Manchester City adalah Liverpool sebagai tim yang bercokol di posisi runner-up Liga Inggris.
