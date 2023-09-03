Liga Inggris

Live Score Premier League 2023 /24 Hasil Arsenal vs Manchester United , Kejutan Gol Marcus Rashford

Jika Menang sampai akhir babak ke 2 nanti, Manchester United akan mengejar Liverpool dan juga Tottenham Hotspurs di papan atas Klasemen Liga Inggris 2

Penulis: Ishak | Editor: Ishak
Live Score Premier League 2023 /24 Hasil Arsenal vs Manchester United , Kejutan Gol Marcus Rashford
GLYN KIRK / AFP
Marcus Rashford berselebrasi usai mencetak gol pertama di duel penentu Hasil Arsenal vs Manchester United di Liga Inggris Pekan ke-5, Minggu 3 September 2023 . 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Sedang berlangsung Pertandingan penentu Live Score Premier League 2023 /24 .

Dari laga penentu Hasil Pertandingan antara Arsenal vs Manchester United .

Yang merupakan super big match EPL 2023/24 Pekan ke-4 , Minggu 4 September 2023 malam WIB ini .

Kick Off sejak pukul 22.30 WIB di Emirates Stadium , laga ini akan menentukan update Klasemen Liga Inggris Terbaru !

Sejauh ini, Marcus Rashford berhasil mengubah Live Score Premier League 2023 /24 antara Manchester United Vs Arsenal tersebut. 

Klasemen Liga Inggris Terbaru dari Hasil Akhir Liverpool Vs Aston Villa , Chelsea Masih Semenjana

Dan membuat klub berjuluk The Red Devils tersebut unggul 1-0 atas tuan rumah Arsenal !

Publik pendukung The Gunners - julukan Arsenal terkejut !

Hasil Liga Inggris 2023 /24 Tadi Malam, Mohamed Salah Bawa Liverpool Pesta Gol ke Gawang Aston Villa

Jika Menang sampai akhir babak ke 2 nanti, Manchester United akan mengejar Liverpool dan juga Tottenham Hotspurs di papan atas Klasemen Liga Inggris 2023/2024 terkini .

Nah, tim manakah yang menurut Sobat Tribun Pontianak akan merebut kemenangan di laga ini?

Yuk cek update Live Score Premier League 2023 /24 antara Arsenal vs Manchester United ini .

Dan cek link Live Streaming untuk menonton langsung Pertandingan tersebut.

# Link Live Score Premier League 2023 /24 dan Live Streaming Arsenal Vs Manchester United

Inilah link yang bisa Anda akses.

Untuk memantau update Live Score Premier League 2023 /24 antara Arsenal Vs Manchester United .

Dan nonton Live Streaming Liga Inggris malam ini dari super big match EPL 2023.24 Pekan ke -4 ini:

- Link Live Score Premier League 2023 /24 Arsenal vs Manchester United

- Link Live Streaming Arsenal vs Manchester United

Selamat menonton. (*)

Cek Berita dan Artikel Mudah Diakses di Google News

