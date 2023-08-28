Kabar Artis
Mengandung Makna Permainan, Berikut Lirik Lagu BLACKPINK 'The Girls' dan Artinya
The Girls sendiri merupakan lagu dengan lirik bahasa Inggris yang digadang-gadang menjadi, Pretty Savage 2.0 karena tipe lagunya yang swag dan intimid
Penulis: Maudy Asri Gita Utami | Editor: Maudy Asri Gita Utami
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID- Rilis single terbarunya, berikut lirik lagu BLACKPINK berjudul The Girls.
Bukan comeback, lagu baru BLACKPINK, The Girls adalah soundtrack untuk BLACKPINK The Game.
The Girls sendiri merupakan lagu dengan lirik bahasa Inggris yang digadang-gadang menjadi, Pretty Savage 2.0 karena tipe lagunya yang swag dan intimidatif.
Sementara itu, BLACKPINK The Game dikembangkan oleh Takeone Company.
Dirilis dengan bahasa Inggris, kini lagu baru BLACKPINK, The Girls telah diterjemahkan dalam bahasa Indonesia.
Simak yuk arti liriknya!
Li-Li-Lindgren (Hey!)
BLACKPINK in your area
(Ah-ah, ah-ah-ah-ah)
Don't mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls (Hey!)
If ya with it, then I'm with it, get it started
Got no time for no itty-bitty parties
See the numbers and it's already charted
Run it up, run it up, oh-ooh
See the, see the black rims, pink headlights
Bring the, bring the bags in, yeah, they all mine
Diamond-plated names bouncin' on our necklines
Light it up, light up, oh-ooh
Vroom vroom, better get out of the way
Comin' through, through, everybody know the name
Hear the boom boom, 'bout to hit you with the bass
From the front to the back, I'ma put it in your face
Live fast, we do it like that
And we don't lie, we born to be mad
Better come right or never come back
Don't mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls
Stop sign, we're burnin' it down
Better watch out, we comin' in loud
Bang, bang, just playin' around
Don't mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls (Hey!)
Don't mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls
Mess with us, you messed up (Up)
You so messy, dress up
Catch up, pedal to the metal, get it, rev up
You never, we now and next up
BP on repeat, we heat like tiki, waikiki
Really believe you can beat me?
Believe me, we be like kiki
Take it easy (Easy), take a breath (Take a breath)
You mess around (Mess around), we make a mess
Say less, yes, and that ain't just a flex
Paved the way and busted left
If we left, there's nothing left
But the rest, what a mess
Live fast, we do it like that
And we don't lie, we born to be mad
Better come right or never come back
Don't mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls
Stop sign, we're burnin' it down
Better watch out, we comin' in loud
Bang, bang, just playin' around
Don't mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls (Hey)
Don't mess with the girls, with the girls, with the girls
Terjemahan
The Girls
