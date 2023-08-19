Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 4 Section 7 Enrichment Halaman 202

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Simak penjelasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 202.

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP Chapter 4 No Littering Unit 1 Did It Rain Last Night? Section 7 Enrichment.

Terdapat 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 8 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 Celebrating Independence Day, Chapter 2 Kindness Begins with Me, Chapter 3 Love Our World, Chapter 4 No Littering, Chapter 5 Embrace Yourself.

Pada Chapter 3 Love Our World terdiri dari 3 unit diantaranya Unit 1 Look around you, Unit 2 This is the way, dan Unit 3 Act Now.

Untuk soal dan kunci jawaban 8 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Inilah selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 8 SMP SMP Chapter 4 No Littering Unit 1 Did It Rain Last Night? Section 7 Enrichment halaman 202 dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber:

Section 7 - Enrichment

Unit 1. Did it Rain Last Night?

a. Find a picture (or some related pictures) of a rather unfortunate incident. The incident can be about a blackout that happened in a whole city or about water that stopped running.

b. You can ind the pictures of the incident in an online newspaper.

c. Use the pictures to recount the incident to your class.

Worksheet 4.8

Kunci Jawaban

Siswa menjawab sesuai petunjuk soal.

“In this section, I want you to retell an unfortunate incident that you experienced in the past.”

“The incidents could be a power blackout or water that stopped running in a city.”

“You can use the picture of your unfortunate incidents from Google and retell it to the class.”

