Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Jawaban Chapter 1 Unit 2 I Love Halaman 35 - 38

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP Chapter 1 About Me Unit 2. I Love Section Section 5 Language Focus.

Penulis: Dhita Mutiasari | Editor: Dhita Mutiasari
zoom-inlihat foto Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Jawaban Chapter 1 Unit 2 I Love Halaman 35 - 38
Buku Kurikulum Merdeka
Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP - Jawaban Chapter 1 Unit 2 I Love Halaman 35 - 38 Kurikulum Merdeka. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID -  Inilah ulasan soal dan kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP pelajaran Bahasa Inggris halaman 35 - 38.

Pada materi ini yang dibahas adalah soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP Chapter 1 About Me Unit 2. I Love Section Section 5 Language Focus.

Terdapat 5 Chapter ( bagian) di dalam buku pelajaran Bahasa Inggris kelas 7 SMP kurikulum merdeka yakni Chapter 1 About Me, Chapter 2 Culinary and Me, Chapter 3 Home Sweet Home, Chapter 4 My School Activities, Chapter 5. This is My School.

Pada bahasan materi Chapter 1 About Me terdiri dari 3 unit diantaranya Unit 1. Galang from Kalimantan, Unit 2. I Love, dan Unit 3. My Friends and I.

Adapun soal dan kunci jawaban 7 SMP meliputi kegiatan siswa dan tugas individu dan dapat digunakan oleh untuk panduan belajar dirumah.

Cek selengkapnya kunci jawaban kelas 7 SMP halaman 35 – 38 Chapter 1 About Me Unit 2. I Love Section 5 Language Focus dikutip dari buku kurikulum merdeka serta beberapa sumber :

Soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP Kurikulum Merdeka, Chapter 1 Unit 2 I Love Halaman 33 - 34 Reading

Section 5 – Language Focus

a. Read the description of Galang’s hobby in Text 1.2. Look at the highlighted words referring to Galang

b. Read Ibu Ida’s explanations about pronouns (Part 1)

c. Read the Text 1.3 about hobbies. Underline pronouns referring to Monita, Andre, and Ibu Posma and Sinta. See the description of Galang’s hobby in Text 1.2 as an example Comic strip 1.9 Part 2 Pronouns

d. Read Ibu Ida’s explanation about pronouns (Part 2)

e. Complete Worksheet 1.17 with the pronouns you identiied from the description of people’s hobbies in Text 1.3

f. Complete the sentences with suitable pronouns

f. Complete the sentences with suitable pronouns. Worksheet 1.18

