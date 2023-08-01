Contoh Soal & Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 Ulangan/Ujian Sumatif UTS Semester 1 Tahun 2023

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Berikut adalah kumpulan soal ulangan Bahasa Inggris kelas 9.

Ada sejumlah soal dan kunci jawaban yang dirangkum sebagai bahan belajar menghadapi ujian semester.

Cermati dan pahami setiap pertanyaan yang ada dan sandingkan jawabanmu dengan kunci jawaban yang ada.

Adanya kunci jawaban akan mempermudahmu dalam mengoreksi hasil belajar.

Selain soal Bahasa Inggris dalam artikel ini juga merangkum soal dan kunci jawaban semua pelajaran kelas 9.

(Lengkap soal dan kunci jawaban ulangan SMP semua pelajaran kelas 9 klik link)

Soal Bahasa Inggris kelas 9:

Reading text 3 for questions numbers 1-3.

The forest and peat land fires and smog, billed the worst in Indonesian history, still dominated media headlines this week, with thousands of hot spots covering Sumatra and Kalimantan. At least 19 people in Sumatra and Kalimantan have died, and mostly children, have been hospitalized because of severe respiratory illness cause by the haze. According to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), the ongoing haze crisis has resulted in more than 500,000 people in six provinces – Riau, Jambi, South Sumatra, West Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan, and South Kalimantan – suffering from respiratory infections.

As evidence indicates that most hot spots are related to oil and palm and pulpwood plantations, President has instructed the Forestry and Environment Ministry to stop issuing new permits for peat land cultivation for monoculture restore damage peat land and review all peat land licenses that have been issued. Put bluntly, companies can no longer convert active forests and deep peat or any peat area into monoculture plantations, such as acacia for pulp and oil palm plantations.

Recent research by forest scientists at the Bogor, West Java-based Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) found that peat swamps in their natural state are resistant to fire because they are wet underground, but they can be highly flammable when they dry out and are degraded.

1. What is the text about ?

a. The forest fire and the effect in Indonesia

b. The worst condition of forest fire in Indonesia.

c. The victims of the forest fire in Sumatra and Kalimantan.

d. The research evidence that peat swamps in nature is resistant to fire.

Jawab : a

2. What can we infer from the text?

a. Many people suffered from serious illness because of the haze

b. Only children have been hospitalized from severe respiratory illness

c. The main cause of haze in Riau came from the slashing and burning of forest areas

d. Companies could convert active forest and deep peat into monoculture plantation