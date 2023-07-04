5 Contoh Pidato Bahasa Inggris dari Berbagai Tema Menarik untuk Sekolah

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID- Apakah kamu sedang mencari contoh pidato?

Berikut ini adalah contoh pidato dalam bentuk Bahasa Inggris dan juga artinya yang bisa kamu jadikan referensi.

Pidato mungkin sudah tidak asing lagi dalam kehidupan sehari-hari kita.

Bahkan di sekolah, kita terbiasa mendengar atau bahkan menyampaikan pidato di depan banyak orang.

Untuk melatih kepercayaan diri, menyampaikan pidato dalam bahasa Inggris juga bisa dilakukan.

• Contoh Kalimat Promosi Makanan di Sosmed yang Menarik

Yuk, kita simak contoh berikut ini :

Contoh Pidato Bahasa Inggris Berbagai Tema

1. Education

Good morning to one and all present here. Today I have been given an opportunity to give a small speech on education. I hope everyone here learns something from it.

Man has made remarkable progress in the field of science and technology. We have huge industrial units, and we manufacture ships, aeroplanes, trains and even rockets – all evidence of how far we have grown as an educated nation. However, it is not just scientific knowledge that gives manpower. There is spiritual knowledge and the knowledge about oneself, which is also equally important to make oneself a complete human being.

What is as vital as gaining knowledge is that the knowledge you possess should be used only for constructive purposes and for the welfare of one’s fellow human beings and in no way to harm anyone, no matter what. Never use knowledge to one’s advantage. For instance, there is this growing buzz to master the art of ethical hacking. Anything has a good and bad side. An individual who learns hacking can use it for right and wrong purposes. It is up to the individual to decide which side one wants to choose. I would say that even this choice that one has to make is part of one’s education. It shows one’s ability to think rationally and consciously before making a choice.

Education is not whole until the individual learns to respect oneself and others, and value every opinion. Nothing or no one is as attractive and enduring as a clever, focused and compassionate individual. In this world where people use education or educated people to their own advantage, let us try to be unassuming individuals who would put our education to good use, for the welfare of oneself and the whole humankind.

Terjemahan:

Selamat pagi para hadirin semua. Hari ini, saya diberikan kesemepatan untuk memberikan sebuah pidato singkat terkait pendiidkan. Saya harap para hadirin di sini dapat mempelajari satu hal dari pidato ini.