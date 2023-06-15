Ragam Contoh

50 Contoh Caption Instagram dalam Bahasa Inggris dan Artinya

Dengan adanya caption, unggahan kita akan serasa lengkap dan bermakna, jika ditambah kata-kata menarik di Instagram. 

Penulis: Maudy Asri Gita Utami | Editor: Maudy Asri Gita Utami
zoom-inlihat foto 50 Contoh Caption Instagram dalam Bahasa Inggris dan Artinya
Instagram
Nah, Caption adalah sebuah pelengkap dalam unggahan yang kita buat dan tampilkan. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID- Apakah kamu sedang bingung untuk membuat Caption dalam bahasa Inggris di Instagram?

Nah, Caption adalah sebuah pelengkap dalam unggahan yang kita buat dan tampilkan.

Dengan adanya caption, unggahan kita akan serasa lengkap dan bermakna, jika ditambah kata-kata menarik di Instagram

Berikut ini Tribun Pontianak rangkum contoh Caption dalam bahasa Inggris yang bisa menjadi referensi kamu ya, Tribuners!

Yuk kita lihat :

  1. Two things that important: your patience when you have nothing and your attitude when you have everything. Artinya, dua hal yang penting: kesabaranmu ketika kamu tidak punya apa-apa dan perilakumu ketika kamu punya semuanya.
  2. The greatest pleasure in life is doing what people say you cannot do artinya kesenangan terbesar dalam hidup yaitu melakukan sesuatu yang orang lain katakan bahwa kamu tidak bisa melakukannya.
  3. If people are not laughing at your goals, your goals too small, artinya jika orang tidak tertawa dengan impianmu, itu berarti impianmu masih terlalu kecil.
  4. Great minds discuss ideas. Average minds discuss events. Small minds discuss people. Artinya, pikiran hebat membicarakan ide. Pikiran rata-rata membicarakan event. Pikiran sempit membicarakan orang.
  5. It doesn’t matter how slowly you go, artinya, tidak masalah seberapa pelan kamu melangkah.
  6. Doubts kills more dream then failure ever will, artinya keraguan akan mematikan mimpi lebih dari kegagalan itu sendiri.
  7. Knowing is not enough, we must apply. Willing is not enough, we must do. Artinya, mengetahui saja tidak cukup, kita perlu menerapkannya. Kemauan saja tidak cukup, perlu untuk melakukannya.

Begini 2 Cara Download Highlights Instagram dengan Mudah

Caption simple :

  1. A winner never stops trying.
  2. Count you blessing instead of your problems.
  3. Life is a challenge, meet it.
  4. The ones who take risks, are the ones rewarded.
  5. A life without cause is a life without effect so don’t be afraid to take a chance.
  6. Life begins on the other side of despair.
  7. Life is a tragedy and full of wounds when seen up close.
  8. Life is really simple but we make it complicated.
  9. The purpose of our life is to be happy.
  10. Life is like riding bicycle, you must keep moving until it balance.

Arti dari June Dump, Cara Membuat Trend Viral TikTok dan Instagram, Ikuti Contohnya

Caption Patah Hati

When it hurts, please observe.
Life is trying to teach you something about loneliness.
The more you show your true feelings, the more people hurt you.
It doesn’t matter who hurt you or broke you down.
No matter how much you hurt, you can always bounce back.
Forget what hurt you in the past.
Never forget what it taught you.
When you have a soft heart, you must protect it and be strong.
Don’t waste your time on revenge.
Those who hurt you will eventually face their own karma.

Caption Sindiran

  1. Sometimes it’s better to be alone, nobody can hurt you.
  2. Don’t quit. You’re already in pain. Get a reward from it.
  3. Legends like me believe in annoyed at first sight.
  4. Were you born on the highway, that’s where accidents happen.
  5. I’d slap you on the face. But that would be animal abuse.
  6. I have heels higher than your standard.
  7. I found your nose. It was all up in my business again.
  8. This ain’t a race, but still I take number one.
  9. No pen or paper but I still draw attention.
  10. Life is full of disappointment and you include the list.

50 Contoh Bio Instagram yang Menarik dan Kreatif dalam Bahasa Inggris, Yuk Kepoin!

Caption Semangat

I am worth more than you can afford.
Don’t be easy to define yourself. Let them wonder about you.
Don’t beg them to stay. Make them regret leaving.
Break up in love is the wake up to life.
It’s not my attitude, I call it self respect.
Work until your bank balance
Impossible only means it hasn’t been done yet.
A king isn’t born, he is made.
Never let them know your next move.
Move in silence.

Contoh Penulisan Surat Pengunduran Diri untuk Karyawan Swasta dan Guru

Caption Semangat

  1. Fill your soul with lights.
  2. Good things take time.
  3. Sun child.
  4. Be the queen.
  5. All you need is yourself.
  6. Never stop creating.
  7. Be soft as flowers.
  8. Do what you love.
  9. Learn to forgive
  10. Good vibe.
  11. Don’t setile for less
  12. Stay determined
  13. Take care of your skin
  14. Spend time in the sun
  15. Cut out negative vibes
  16. I decide my vibe
  17. Be anything but predictable
  18. Life happens, coffee helps
  19. You are your choices
  20. Sunshine on my mind

(*)

Cek Berita dan Artikel Mudah Diakses di Google News

Tags
contoh
Caption
Instagram
Inggris
BERITATERKAIT
    • Berita Terkait :#Ragam Contoh
    Ikuti kami di
    KOMENTAR

    BERITA TERKINI

    berita POPULER

    RUMAH MURAH LOKASI STRATEGIS DI BANTUL
    RUMAH MURAH LOKASI STRATEGIS DI BANTUL
    Rp390.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Bantul
    RUMAH SIAP HUNI, DALAM CLUSTER DI BERBAH, SLEMAN
    RUMAH SIAP HUNI, DALAM CLUSTER DI BERBAH, SLEMAN
    Rp490.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Murah Madurejo Prambanan Utara TK/SD Kanisius Totogan - Yogyakarta
    Dijual Tanah Murah Madurejo Prambanan Utara TK/SD Kanisius Totogan - Yogyakarta
    Rp1.250.003
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Jual Ruko Strategis Jl Kapt Haryadi Sleman Samping Waralaba Luas100m² SHM - Sleman
    Jual Ruko Strategis Jl Kapt Haryadi Sleman Samping Waralaba Luas100m² SHM - Sleman
    Rp1,2 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    RUMAH MURAH TANAH LUAS DI SLEMAN
    RUMAH MURAH TANAH LUAS DI SLEMAN
    Rp499.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Strategis Kodya Yogyakarta Belakang Kelurahan Pakuncen Luas421m² - Yogyakarta
    Dijual Tanah Strategis Kodya Yogyakarta Belakang Kelurahan Pakuncen Luas421m² - Yogyakarta
    Rp5.500.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Dijual Tanah Berbah Lokasi Strategis LT250 SHM Siap Bangun - Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Berbah Lokasi Strategis LT250 SHM Siap Bangun - Sleman
    Rp3.000.003
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Selatan The Paradise Palagan Belakang Mirota Luas 314m²(hook) - Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Selatan The Paradise Palagan Belakang Mirota Luas 314m²(hook) - Sleman
    Rp3.700.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Strategis Bintaran LT265 Harga Nego Siap Bangun - Yogyakarta
    Dijual Tanah Strategis Bintaran LT265 Harga Nego Siap Bangun - Yogyakarta
    Rp2,8 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Dijual Rumah di Kotabaru cocok untuk Kantor, Timur Kridosono Parkir luas - Jogja
    Dijual Rumah di Kotabaru cocok untuk Kantor, Timur Kridosono Parkir luas - Jogja
    Rp20 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Dijual Tanah Wirobrajan Jl RE.Martadinata Lt 3300 m² Lebar 48 m SHM - Yogyakarta
    Dijual Tanah Wirobrajan Jl RE.Martadinata Lt 3300 m² Lebar 48 m SHM - Yogyakarta
    Rp18.000.003
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Jual Rumah Baru Murah Ukuran 5x13m 2KT 2KM di Banyu Urip Pakal - Surabaya
    Jual Rumah Baru Murah Ukuran 5x13m 2KT 2KM di Banyu Urip Pakal - Surabaya
    Rp285.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    AlatTreadmill Jaco JC5333 Bekas Daya 750 watt Jarang Dipakai - Surabaya
    AlatTreadmill Jaco JC5333 Bekas Daya 750 watt Jarang Dipakai - Surabaya
    Rp7.000.000
    Jawa Timur, Surabaya
    Dijual Ruko Murah 2 Lantai Kodya Yogyakarta Selatan XT Square Parkir Leluasa - Yogyakarta
    Dijual Ruko Murah 2 Lantai Kodya Yogyakarta Selatan XT Square Parkir Leluasa - Yogyakarta
    Rp1,1 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Dijual Tanah Jogja Kledokan SHM Lt 498 m2 lebar 15 m.150 m ke Jl Perumnas - Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Jogja Kledokan SHM Lt 498 m2 lebar 15 m.150 m ke Jl Perumnas - Sleman
    Rp8.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Strategis Jl Wates Km 5,5 Depan RS PKU Gamping Luas 1415m² - Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Strategis Jl Wates Km 5,5 Depan RS PKU Gamping Luas 1415m² - Sleman
    Rp4.000.003
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Jogja Selatan DPRD Kota Luas 2427 m² Lebar 17 m SHM - Yogyakarta
    Dijual Tanah Jogja Selatan DPRD Kota Luas 2427 m² Lebar 17 m SHM - Yogyakarta
    Rp21.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Yogyakarta
    Dijual Tanah Strategis Selatan RS Medika Respati Maguwoharjo Lt 1040m² - Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Strategis Selatan RS Medika Respati Maguwoharjo Lt 1040m² - Sleman
    Rp7.000.003
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Jogja Jl Kaliurang Km 9,3 Barat Jalan Lt 1113 m² Ld 18m SHM - Sleman
    Dijual Tanah Jogja Jl Kaliurang Km 9,3 Barat Jalan Lt 1113 m² Ld 18m SHM - Sleman
    Rp10.000.000
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    Dijual Rumah Legalitas SHM dan IMB Lokasi Strategis - Sleman
    Dijual Rumah Legalitas SHM dan IMB Lokasi Strategis - Sleman
    Rp9,6 Milyar
    DI Yogyakarta, Sleman
    © 2023 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
    All Right Reserved
    About Us
    Help
    Privacy Policy
    Pedoman Media Siber
    Terms of Use
    Contact Us
    Redaksi
    Info iklan