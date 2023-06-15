50 Contoh Caption Instagram dalam Bahasa Inggris dan Artinya

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID- Apakah kamu sedang bingung untuk membuat Caption dalam bahasa Inggris di Instagram?

Nah, Caption adalah sebuah pelengkap dalam unggahan yang kita buat dan tampilkan.

Dengan adanya caption, unggahan kita akan serasa lengkap dan bermakna, jika ditambah kata-kata menarik di Instagram.

Berikut ini Tribun Pontianak rangkum contoh Caption dalam bahasa Inggris yang bisa menjadi referensi kamu ya, Tribuners!

Yuk kita lihat :

Two things that important: your patience when you have nothing and your attitude when you have everything. Artinya, dua hal yang penting: kesabaranmu ketika kamu tidak punya apa-apa dan perilakumu ketika kamu punya semuanya. The greatest pleasure in life is doing what people say you cannot do artinya kesenangan terbesar dalam hidup yaitu melakukan sesuatu yang orang lain katakan bahwa kamu tidak bisa melakukannya. If people are not laughing at your goals, your goals too small, artinya jika orang tidak tertawa dengan impianmu, itu berarti impianmu masih terlalu kecil. Great minds discuss ideas. Average minds discuss events. Small minds discuss people. Artinya, pikiran hebat membicarakan ide. Pikiran rata-rata membicarakan event. Pikiran sempit membicarakan orang. It doesn’t matter how slowly you go, artinya, tidak masalah seberapa pelan kamu melangkah. Doubts kills more dream then failure ever will, artinya keraguan akan mematikan mimpi lebih dari kegagalan itu sendiri. Knowing is not enough, we must apply. Willing is not enough, we must do. Artinya, mengetahui saja tidak cukup, kita perlu menerapkannya. Kemauan saja tidak cukup, perlu untuk melakukannya.

Caption simple :

A winner never stops trying. Count you blessing instead of your problems. Life is a challenge, meet it. The ones who take risks, are the ones rewarded. A life without cause is a life without effect so don’t be afraid to take a chance. Life begins on the other side of despair. Life is a tragedy and full of wounds when seen up close. Life is really simple but we make it complicated. The purpose of our life is to be happy. Life is like riding bicycle, you must keep moving until it balance.

Caption Patah Hati

When it hurts, please observe.

Life is trying to teach you something about loneliness.

The more you show your true feelings, the more people hurt you.

It doesn’t matter who hurt you or broke you down.

No matter how much you hurt, you can always bounce back.

Forget what hurt you in the past.

Never forget what it taught you.

When you have a soft heart, you must protect it and be strong.

Don’t waste your time on revenge.

Those who hurt you will eventually face their own karma.

Caption Sindiran

Sometimes it’s better to be alone, nobody can hurt you. Don’t quit. You’re already in pain. Get a reward from it. Legends like me believe in annoyed at first sight. Were you born on the highway, that’s where accidents happen. I’d slap you on the face. But that would be animal abuse. I have heels higher than your standard. I found your nose. It was all up in my business again. This ain’t a race, but still I take number one. No pen or paper but I still draw attention. Life is full of disappointment and you include the list.

Caption Semangat

I am worth more than you can afford.

Don’t be easy to define yourself. Let them wonder about you.

Don’t beg them to stay. Make them regret leaving.

Break up in love is the wake up to life.

It’s not my attitude, I call it self respect.

Work until your bank balance

Impossible only means it hasn’t been done yet.

A king isn’t born, he is made.

Never let them know your next move.

Move in silence.

Caption Semangat

Fill your soul with lights. Good things take time. Sun child. Be the queen. All you need is yourself. Never stop creating. Be soft as flowers. Do what you love. Learn to forgive Good vibe. Don’t setile for less Stay determined Take care of your skin Spend time in the sun Cut out negative vibes I decide my vibe Be anything but predictable Life happens, coffee helps You are your choices Sunshine on my mind

