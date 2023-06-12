Kunci Jawaban

Soal UKK Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA Semester 2, Kunci Jawaban UAS dan PAT Pilihan Ganda Essay 2023

Inilah selengkapnya soal dan jawaban Latihan UAS, UKK, PAT pelajaran Bahasa Inggris untuk siswa Kelas 11 SMA / SMK Semester Genap..

Soal UKK Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA Semester 2 - Kunci Jawaban UAS UKK PAT Pilihan Ganda Essay 2023. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID –Simak pembahasan materi soal dan jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA / SMK Semester 2 (Genap) tahun 2023.

Adapun untuk soal yang dilansir dari Kurikulum 2013 tahun pelajaran 2022/2023.

Materi soal dan jawaban ini dapat dijadikan referensi dan latihan menghadapi Ulangan Akhir Semester (UAS), Ulangan Kenaikan Kelas (UKK) atau Penilaian Akhir Tahun (PAT).

Soal UAS, UKK, PAT Bahasa Inggris Kelas 11 SMA / SMK ini sebagai soal uji kemampuan peserta didik untuk mengetahui sejauh mana pemahaman peserta didik.

Inilah selengkapnya soal dan jawaban Latihan UAS, UKK, PAT pelajaran Bahasa Inggris untuk siswa Kelas 11 SMA / SMK Semester Genap dilansir dari sejumlah sumber:

A. Multiple Choice

Choose the best answer by crossing (x) a, b, c, d, or e!

No. 1 to 6 refer to the text below.

Location and habitat
The Giant Austarlian Cuttlefish (Sepia apama) is found in waters from less than a metre deep to probably around 100 m off Southern and eastern Australia.
Description
Australian Giant Cuttlefish (a solitary creature) is by far the biggest type of cuttlefish growing up to a length of 1 meter and up to 3 kg. They have a big flat broad head with 2 large eyes with 8 tentacles (arms) and 2extendable feeding tentacles emerging from this head. The 2 feeding tentacles which are used for feeding retract into pouches between the bases of the third and fourth arm pairs. Along their sides they have thin fins.
It breathes like fish through gils.
Internally they have a spongy chalk like internal shell (cuttlebone) whice gives the body its shape. The cuttlefish has three hearts, which pumps blue blood

Movement 
Slow movement is obtained by using its thin fins located along their sides. Propulsion is increased by using jets of water squirted out from a funnel. Australian Giant Cuttlefish swim eith their tentacles close to their body, and cuttlefish regulate their buoyancy by pumping water in and out of the gas filled cuttlebone to change the volume (and thus buoyancy) of the gas to enable them to maintain the depth they wish.

Defense
Cuttlefish have the ability to change their colour to match their background, even the texture of its skin to be more like sand or seaweed and can push up fingers of soft skin to impersonate the shape of seaweeds or rubble.
They can also eject ink from ank ink sack just like an octopus to confus and disorientate enemies so it can escape.

Feeding 
They actively forage amongst seaweeds and sea grasses catshing shrimp, fish, prawns, crabs and other crustaceans. They use their 2 extendable feeding tentacles to snatch their catch, which is then mashed up by a hard “beak” (jaws).

Breeding
Individuals breed from April to July. This is the time they come closer to the surface and thus can be observed A courting and mateship dance ends up with the male and female entwining their tentacles together. The eggs (hundreds)are then laid a short time later often in litle coral caves or on rocky reefs further south. The eggs take a couple of months to hatch.

1. The passage above is … text.
a. narrative
b. exposition
c. recount
d. news report
e. report of information
Answer: e

