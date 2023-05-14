Ujian Bahasa Inggris Kelas 6 dan Kunci Jawaban Terbaru 2023 Beserta Soal USBN Kls VI SD/MI

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Soal ujian sekolah Bahasa Inggris Kelas 6 SD/MI untuk menghadapi berbagai ujian atau ulangan termasuk USBN.

Soal merupakan rangkuman dari materi-materi yang telah dipelajari sebelumnya.

Terdiri dari soal pilihan ganda yang bermanfaat untuk pembelajaran dalam rangka mempersiapkan diri menghadapi sejumlah ujian sekolah seperti USBN.

Perhatikan dengan seksama setiap soal, kerjakan dan dapatkan kunci jawabannya di bagian bawah artikel sebagai gambaran dan pembelajaran.

Soal pilihan ganda

1. What is an example of a healthy lifestyle choice?

a. Eating lots of junk food and sugary drinks

b. Watching TV all day instead of going outside to play

c. Getting regular exercise and eating a balanced diet

d. Staying up late and not getting enough sleep

2. Which of the following is the largest planet in our solar system?

a. Earth

b. Venus

c. Jupiter

d. Mars

3. What is the name of the imaginary line that runs through the Earth from the North Pole to the South Pole?

a. Equator

b. Prime Meridian

c. Tropic of Cancer

d. Tropic of Capricorn

4. What is the name of the layer of gases that surrounds the Earth?

a. Atmosphere

b. Hydrosphere

c. Lithosphere

d. Biosphere

5. Which of the following is an example of expressing happiness?

a. Crying

b. Smiling

c. Yelling

d. Frowning

6. What is the name of the emotion that you might feel if someone close to you passes away?

a. Anger

b. Sadness

c. Excitement

d. Joy

7. What is the name of the emotion that you might feel if you are nervous or afraid?

a. Anxiety

b. Confidence

c. Enthusiasm

d. Gratitude

8. What is the purpose of tourism?

a. To promote cultural exchange between countries

b. To make people stay at home

c. To limit people's exposure to other cultures

d. To encourage people to become more isolated

9. Which of the following is an example of a tourist attraction?

a. A landfill site

b. A city hall

c. A museum

d. A construction site

10. What is sustainable tourism?

a. Tourism that is focused on making a profit for the host country

b. Tourism that is harmful to the environment

c. Tourism that is done in a way that preserves the local culture and environment

d. Tourism that is only for the wealthy and privileged

11. What is the definition of the term "citizen" in a government context?

a. A type of bird

b. A person who lives in a city in a country

c. A person who is a member of a country and has certain rights and responsibilities

d. A type of fruit

12. What is meant by the term "election" in a government context?

a. A type of annual parade

b. A process by which people vote to choose leaders or make decisions

c. A type of government building

d. A type of food

13. What does the term "veto" mean in a government context?

a. A type of government

b. The power of the President to cancel or reject a law

c. The name of a superhero

d. A type of building for government

14. Which of the following is an example of a command?

a. Can you please pass me the salt?

b. Would you mind turning down the music?

c. Close the door on your way out.

d. What time do you want to meet up?

15. What is a common way to express a request in a conversation?