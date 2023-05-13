Kunci Jawaban SD
Soal Kelas 4 SD Bahasa Inggris UAS Lengkap Kunci Jawaban Soal Ujian Sekolah
Lihat Soal Kelas 4 SD mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris. Terdapat soal pilihan ganda, soal isian dan soal essay.
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Lihat Soal Kelas 4 SD mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris.
Terdapat soal pilihan ganda, soal isian dan soal essay.
Soal juga disertai kunci jawaban sd soal ujian sekolah.
Siswa dipandu orang tua dapat mempersiapkan diri dengan berlatih soal sd mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris.
Lakukan latihan dengan seksama saat mengisi soal.
Berikut Soal Kelas 4 SD mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris.
• Soal Kelas 4 SD Bahasa Indonesia UAS Lengkap Kunci Jawaban Soal Ujian Sekolah
A. Simak soal pilihan ganda
1. a bunch of flower . The indonesian sentences is ….
a. Sepotong daun
b. Seikat mawar
c. Seikat bunga
d. Sepot bunga
2. Andi pay the foods with ….
a. Water
b. Money
c. Clove
d. Paper
3. We are playing snake and ladder.
Snake and ladder in Indonesian is ….
a. Petak umpet
b. Lompat tali
c. Ular tangga
d. Monopoli
4. These are games, except ….
a. Hide and shake
b. Skipping rope
c. Reading book
d. Snake and ladder
5. Roni : “Do you like playing card?”
Bagus : “No, ……..”
ad
The correct answer to complete the sentences is ….
a. I Do
b. Yes, I do
c. He do not
d. I do not
6. Doll – she – new – has – a
The correct order is ….
a. She doll new a has
b. She has new a doll
c. She has a new doll
d. She a has new doll
7. I – cycle – your – can – borrow – ?
The correct order is ….
a. Can I cycle your borrow?
b. Can I borrow your cycle?
c. Can I your borrow cycle?
d. Can your borrow I cycle?
Soal Kelas 4 SD
soal ujian sekolah
soal pilihan ganda
soal isian
soal essay
soal sd
soal
UAS
Bahasa Inggris
kunci jawaban sd
kunci jawaban
|75 Soal Kelas 3 SD IPS Lengkap Kunci Jawaban Soal Ujian Sekolah Ilmu Pengetahun Sosial
|50 Soal Kelas 3 SD IPA Lengkap Kunci Jawaban Soal Ujian Sekolah Ilmu Pengetahuan Alam
|70 Soal Kelas 3 SD Matematika Lengkap Kunci Jawaban Soal Ujian Sekolah
|55 Soal Kelas 3 SD Bahasa Indonesia Lengkap Kunci Jawaban Soal Ujian Sekolah
|40 Soal Kelas 2 SD Bahasa Indonesia Lengkap Kunci Jawaban Soal Ujian Sekolah