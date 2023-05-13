Soal Kelas 4 SD Bahasa Inggris UAS Lengkap Kunci Jawaban Soal Ujian Sekolah

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Lihat Soal Kelas 4 SD mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris.

Terdapat soal pilihan ganda, soal isian dan soal essay.

Soal juga disertai kunci jawaban sd soal ujian sekolah.

Siswa dipandu orang tua dapat mempersiapkan diri dengan berlatih soal sd mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris.

Lakukan latihan dengan seksama saat mengisi soal.

Berikut Soal Kelas 4 SD mata pelajaran Bahasa Inggris.

A. Simak soal pilihan ganda

1. a bunch of flower . The indonesian sentences is ….

a. Sepotong daun

b. Seikat mawar

c. Seikat bunga

d. Sepot bunga

2. Andi pay the foods with ….

a. Water

b. Money

c. Clove

d. Paper

3. We are playing snake and ladder.

Snake and ladder in Indonesian is ….

a. Petak umpet

b. Lompat tali

c. Ular tangga

d. Monopoli

4. These are games, except ….

a. Hide and shake

b. Skipping rope

c. Reading book

d. Snake and ladder

5. Roni : “Do you like playing card?”

Bagus : “No, ……..”

The correct answer to complete the sentences is ….

a. I Do

b. Yes, I do

c. He do not

d. I do not

6. Doll – she – new – has – a

The correct order is ….

a. She doll new a has

b. She has new a doll

c. She has a new doll

d. She a has new doll

7. I – cycle – your – can – borrow – ?

The correct order is ….

a. Can I cycle your borrow?

b. Can I borrow your cycle?

c. Can I your borrow cycle?

d. Can your borrow I cycle?