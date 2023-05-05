SEA Games

SEA Games 2023 Esport! Jadwal dan Pemain Timnas Mobile Legends SEA Games 2023

SEA Games 2023 Esport akan digelar pekan depan. Timnas Mobile Legends SEA Games 2023 optimis menatap pertandingan.

Editor: Ridhoino Kristo Sebastianus Melano
zoom-inlihat foto SEA Games 2023 Esport! Jadwal dan Pemain Timnas Mobile Legends SEA Games 2023
KOLASE/TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID
SEA Games 2023 Esport akan digelar pekan depan. Timnas Mobile Legends SEA Games 2023 optimis menatap pertandingan. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - SEA Games 2023 Esport akan digelar pekan depan.

Timnas Mobile Legends SEA Games 2023 optimis menatap pertandingan.

Berbekal raihan perak pada SEA Games sebelumnya, Garuda Muda diharapkan mampu mendulang emas dari Cabor Esport.

Modal pengalaman yang baik dapat memberi rasa percaya diri kepada para pemain.

Jadwal Timnas MLBB SEA Games 2023 dimulai pada 11 hingga 14 Mei 2023.

Jadwal MLBB atau Mobile Legends Bang Bang ini khusus tim pria.

Jadwal Semifinal Voli SEA Games 2023 Putra Timnas Indonesia Jumpa Vietnam ?

Pemain SEA Games Mobile Legends 2023 Timnas Pria diantaranya:

- Albert “Alberttt” Neilsen

- Calvin “VYN”

- Jabran “Branz” Bagus Wiloko

- Gilang “Sanz”

- Rizki “Saykots” Awandi Iskandar

- Rachmad “Dreams” Wahyudi

- Nicky “Kiboy” Fernando

BERITATERKAIT
Timnas-putra-Indonesia-saat-berhadapan-5622.jpg

Jadwal Semifinal Voli SEA Games 2023 Putra Timnas Indonesia Jumpa Vietnam ?

5 jam lalu

Tunggal-Putra-Indonesia-Shesar-Hiren-Rhustavito-SEA-Games.jpg

BREAKING NEWS: Shesar Hiren Rhustavito Batal Dibawa ke SEA Games Kamboja

6 jam lalu

medali-SEA-games-ke-32-Kamboja-366.jpg

Klasemen Perolehan Medali SEA Games 2023 Terbaru Hari Ini Indonesia Bayangi Thailand

6 jam lalu

pembukaan-SEA-Games-ke-32-Kamboja252525.jpg

Jam Berapa Opening Ceremony SEA Games 2023 Kamboja Live Hari Ini ?

6 jam lalu

Perolehan-Medali-SEA-Games-2023-Kamboja-Hari-Ini-Update-Medal-Tally-Indonesia-Masih-Kalah-dari-Laos.jpg

Perolehan Medali SEA Games 2023 Kamboja Hari Ini Update, Medal Tally Indonesia Masih Kalah dari Laos

16 jam lalu

