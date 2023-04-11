Soal USBN Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 dan Kunci Jawaban Ujian Sekolah Try Out - Olimpiade Kelas IX

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Pembahasan soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 SMP / MTs untuk ujian sekolah di akhir Semester.

Sejumlah soal ini akan mempermudah peserta didik dalam menghadapi ujian sekolah dari semua bentuk baik pilihan ganda.

Soal dapat meningkatkan kemampuan siswa dalam menjawab soal serta dapat dijadikan referensi untuk menjawab soal.

Untuk itu, pembahasan ini cukup penting dalam mengevaluasi kemampuan diri untuk penguasaan Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9

Berilah tanda x pada jawaban yang paling benar a, b, c dan d

Soal Pilihan USBN Bahasa Inggris

1. Much – water – how – do – we – day – ? – need – each

a. How much water we do need each day?

b. How much water do we need each day?

c. Each day how much water do we need?

d. Do we need water how much each day?

Jawaban : b

2. What are the generic structure of procedure text?

a. Identification – description

b. Goal – materials – steps

c. Orientation – event – reorientation

d. General classification – description

Jawaban : b

3. Indah: Can the government give all the students scholarship?

Ratih : ...

a. I am not sure

b. I think it’s easy

c. No doubt

d. I would like it

Jawaban : a

4. They ... my teachers

a. Is

b. Am

c. Are

d. Was

Jawaban : c

5. I don’t need ... job I need some food.

a. Some

b. A lot of

c. Many

d. Any

Jawaban : d

Mango Meyer Lemon Margarita Mocktails Prep. times: 10 mins

Total times: 10 mins Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients:

6 tablespoons fresh mango puree (see Note)

3 to 4 tablespoons simple syrup, more or less to taste (see Note) 2 tablespoons fresh mayer lemon juice

16 oz (500 ml)sparkling water

For surgaring the rims of the glasses:

1 meyer lemon wedge Coarse sugar

Other:

Ice cubes

Fresh sprigs of mint, for garnish

Instructions:

1. whisk together the mango puree, simple syrup, and lemon juice in a large pitcher. Briefly stir it in the water, being careful not to over-stir and lose all the carbonation.

2. to sugar the rims of the glasses, rub a lemon wedge along the rim of each glass and the dip it into coarse sugar.