Soal USBN Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 dan Kunci Jawaban Ujian Sekolah Try Out - Olimpiade Kelas IX
Sejumlah soal ini akan mempermudah peserta didik dalam menghadapi ujian sekolah dari semua bentuk baik pilihan ganda.
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Pembahasan soal Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 SMP / MTs untuk ujian sekolah di akhir Semester.
Soal dapat meningkatkan kemampuan siswa dalam menjawab soal serta dapat dijadikan referensi untuk menjawab soal.
Untuk itu, pembahasan ini cukup penting dalam mengevaluasi kemampuan diri untuk penguasaan Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9
Berilah tanda x pada jawaban yang paling benar a, b, c dan d
Soal Pilihan USBN Bahasa Inggris
1. Much – water – how – do – we – day – ? – need – each
a. How much water we do need each day?
b. How much water do we need each day?
c. Each day how much water do we need?
d. Do we need water how much each day?
Jawaban : b
2. What are the generic structure of procedure text?
a. Identification – description
b. Goal – materials – steps
c. Orientation – event – reorientation
d. General classification – description
Jawaban : b
3. Indah: Can the government give all the students scholarship?
Ratih : ...
a. I am not sure
b. I think it’s easy
c. No doubt
d. I would like it
Jawaban : a
4. They ... my teachers
a. Is
b. Am
c. Are
d. Was
Jawaban : c
5. I don’t need ... job I need some food.
a. Some
b. A lot of
c. Many
d. Any
Jawaban : d
Mango Meyer Lemon Margarita Mocktails Prep. times: 10 mins
Total times: 10 mins Yield: 4 servings
Ingredients:
6 tablespoons fresh mango puree (see Note)
3 to 4 tablespoons simple syrup, more or less to taste (see Note) 2 tablespoons fresh mayer lemon juice
16 oz (500 ml)sparkling water
For surgaring the rims of the glasses:
1 meyer lemon wedge Coarse sugar
Other:
Ice cubes
Fresh sprigs of mint, for garnish
Instructions:
1. whisk together the mango puree, simple syrup, and lemon juice in a large pitcher. Briefly stir it in the water, being careful not to over-stir and lose all the carbonation.
2. to sugar the rims of the glasses, rub a lemon wedge along the rim of each glass and the dip it into coarse sugar.
