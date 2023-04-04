Kunci Jawaban SMP

Soal Bahasa Inggris SMP Kelas 9 Pilihan Ganda dan Kunci Jawaban

Menjelang ujian SMP mata pelajaran bahasa Inggris siswa disarankan berlatih untuk mendapatkan nilai tinggi.

Soal Bahasa Inggris SMP Kelas 9 Pilihan Ganda dan Kunci Jawaban. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Menjelang ujian SMP mata pelajaran bahasa Inggris siswa disarankan berlatih untuk mendapatkan nilai tinggi.

Siswa dapat belajar dengan berlatih soal bahasa Inggris SMP kelas 9.

Sedikitnya 20 soal pilihan ganda telah dirangkum untuk siswa.

Terdapat pula kunci jawaban soal bahasa Inggris SMP kelas 9.

Siswa dapat menggunakan soal dan kunci jawaban ini untuk berlatih.

Kunci Jawaban Soal Bahasa Inggris SMP Kelas 9 Pilihan Ganda

Berikut soal bahasa Inggris SMP kelas 9.

1. Anang : Did you do the test very well, Andi?
Andi : ..... I don’t have a hope of getting even 50.
Anang : But are you sure?
Andi : Absolutely. Not a hope!
Anang : Don’t worry too much. Next time better.

A. Sorry B. I’m sure C. Certainly D. I’m not so sure

2. Marko : I have good news for you. Your article on the tourism in Indramayu won the national competition.
Jaka : ....? It’s what I want to hear. Where can I find the information about it?
Marko : I read the announcement in front of the teacher’s office.
Jaka : I want to see it. Thanks for the information.

A. Well B. Really C. Oh, I see D. Sure

3. Kesya : Hello, Resty. Look at my new purse. I made it myself.
Resty : Hello, Kesya. Hey, that’s nice. Isn’t that your old purse?
The one that we bought one year ago?
Kesya : Yup, that’s right.
Resty : How did you do that?
Kesya : Sorry ....
Resty : How did you do that, Kesya?
Kesya : Oh. Well, first, I just added some colourful buttons.Then, four–five glittery beads. Finally,I gave my magic finishing touch, hahaha.

A. What did you say? C. What do you want?

B. What did you do D. What are you doing?

4. Dona : Hey, Gun. What are you doing?
Gun : I’m making a windmill from paper. Ah, now it is finished.
Dona : Wow,...... ! How did you do that?
Gun : I made it from a square piece of paper by cutting inwards from each corner halfway to the centre point. Then, I folded over each point with a dot on it and tape it to the centre.

