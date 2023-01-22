Kumpulan Soal UTBK SNBT 2023 Bahasa Inggris

Saat ini telah berlangsung rangkaian yang telah dimulai sejak 01 Desember 2022 - 14 April 2023.

Kumpulan Soal Bahasa Inggris UTBK SNBT 2023. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Simak contoh soal UTBK SNBT 2023 Bahasa Inggris.

Ada beberapa soal yang dapat dijadikan sebagai bahan belajar persiapan menghadapi UTBK SNBT yang akan berlangsung.

Terdapat beberapa soal yang dirangkum berdasarkan soal-soal yang pernah keluar sebelumnya.

Perbanyak latihan soal agar Anda bisa lolos tes seleksi masuk perguruan tinggi.

Sementara tahap kedua adalah pembuatan akun SNPMB 16 Februari - 03 Maret 2023.

Soal UTBK SNBT 2023 Kompetensi Matematika Dasar

Contoh Soal Bahasa Inggris:

A new study, published Thursday in Science, makes a strong case that the second theory is the right one. A team of
anthropologists from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, developed a
battery of learning tests they call the Primate Cognition Test Battery, and gave it to 106 chimps, 105 children and 32
orang-utans, to compare the groups directly on physical and social learning. Says Esther Hermann, a co-author of the paper: “It’s the first time anything like this has been done.
The three groups performed about equally well on physical learning –- locating hidden objects, figuring out the
source of a noise, understanding the concepts of more and less, using a stick to get something that’s out of reach. And indeed, the kids were of an age –-- 2 ½ years old –-- where it’s widely known that they do perform about as well as chimps in such tests. So for example, the scientists would hide a treat of some kind –-- a toy, or some food –-- behind a box, while the test subjects looked on, the kids, chimps and orang-utans would have to be sophisticated enough to know that the object disappearing from view didn’t mean it stopped existing, and had to be able to figure out where it had gone All three groups did equally well at this sort of thing.

1. With reference to the primates in the experiment, the author mainly deals with their …
(A) intelligent capacity.
(B) social achievement.
(C) physical performance.
(D) emotional maturity.
(E) cognitive curiosity.

2. The purpose of the study is to …
(A) examine the physical and social relationships between some animals and humans.
(B) analyze the physical and social ability between some animals and humans.
(C) describe the behavior of some animals and humans in the physical and social learning.
(D) see if there is a similarity between some animals and humans in the physical and social learning.
(E) explain factors in the physical and social learning between some animals and humans.

3. The expression physical learning in ‘The three groups performed about equally well on physical learning …’
(line 6) refers to …

(A) the performance on the Primate Cognition Test Battery.
(B) the comparison of the subjects physical and social performance.
(C) the development of learning tests to evaluate a theory.
(D) the strong claim to the second acceptable theory .
(E) the ability to find the location of a hidden object.

4. From the passage it can be inferred that infants of about 2 – 3 years of age would probably generally …

(A) be unable to perform the tasks for chimps and orang-utans.
(B) know more the concepts of simple calculation than chimps and orang-utans.
(C) have the level of physical learning similar to chimps and orang-utans.
(D) perform test tasks more poorly than adult chimps and orang-utans.
(E) be able to do social activities that normally chimps and orang-utans can do.

