Spesifikasi Lengkap Kamera Mirrorless Lumix G9
Jenis Kamera DSLM (Digital Single Lens Mirrorless) 6.5-stop 5-axis Dual I.S. 2 and 6.5-stop Body I.S. (Image Stabilizer)
Kamera ini dilengkapi dengan 20.3-megapixel Digital Live MOS sensor with AR coating
Ultra-fast autofocus and AFC 20 fps / AFS 60 fps burst shooting
4K 60p/50p smooth video recording
Ukuran dan Berat; Tinggi 97.3mm, Lebar 136.9mm, Kedalaman 91.6mm, Berat 658g.
• Kelincahan Tertinggi Dalam Genggaman Lumix G9
Recording media, SD Memory Card, SDHC Memory Card, SDXC Memory Card (Compatible with UHS-I / UHS-II UHS Speed Class 3 standard SDHC / SDXC Memory Cards).
Ukuran sensor gambar 17,3 x 13,0 mm (dalam rasio aspek 4:3).
Lens mount Dudukan Micro Four Thirds.
Jenis Sensor Live MOS.
Total piksel 21.77 Megapixels.
Piksel efektif kamera 20.33 Megapixels.
Filter warna Filter warna utama.
Dust reduction system Supersonic wave filter.