Spesifikasi Lengkap Kamera Mirrorless Lumix G9

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Kamera ini dilengkapi dengan 20.3-megapixel Digital Live MOS sensor with AR coating

Ultra-fast autofocus and AFC 20 fps / AFS 60 fps burst shooting

4K 60p/50p smooth video recording

6.5-stop 5-axis Dual I.S. 2 and 6.5-stop Body I.S. (Image Stabilizer)

Ukuran dan Berat; Tinggi 97.3mm, Lebar 136.9mm, Kedalaman 91.6mm, Berat 658g.

Jenis Kamera DSLM (Digital Single Lens Mirrorless).

• Kelincahan Tertinggi Dalam Genggaman Lumix G9

Recording media, SD Memory Card, SDHC Memory Card, SDXC Memory Card (Compatible with UHS-I / UHS-II UHS Speed Class 3 standard SDHC / SDXC Memory Cards).

Ukuran sensor gambar 17,3 x 13,0 mm (dalam rasio aspek 4:3).

Lens mount Dudukan Micro Four Thirds.

Jenis Sensor Live MOS.

Total piksel 21.77 Megapixels.

Piksel efektif kamera 20.33 Megapixels.

Filter warna Filter warna utama.

Dust reduction system Supersonic wave filter.