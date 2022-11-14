Fotografi

Spesifikasi Lengkap Kamera Mirrorless Lumix G9

6.5-stop 5-axis Dual I.S. 2 and 6.5-stop Body I.S. (Image Stabilizer)

Editor: Destriadi Yunas Jumasani
Panasonic Indonesia
Lumix G9 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Kamera ini dilengkapi dengan 20.3-megapixel Digital Live MOS sensor with AR coating

Ultra-fast autofocus and AFC 20 fps / AFS 60 fps burst shooting

4K 60p/50p smooth video recording

6.5-stop 5-axis Dual I.S. 2 and 6.5-stop Body I.S. (Image Stabilizer)

Ukuran dan Berat; Tinggi 97.3mm, Lebar 136.9mm, Kedalaman 91.6mm, Berat 658g.

Jenis Kamera DSLM (Digital Single Lens Mirrorless).

Kelincahan Tertinggi Dalam Genggaman Lumix G9

Recording media, SD Memory Card, SDHC Memory Card, SDXC Memory Card (Compatible with UHS-I / UHS-II UHS Speed Class 3 standard SDHC / SDXC Memory Cards).

Ukuran sensor gambar 17,3 x 13,0 mm (dalam rasio aspek 4:3).

Lens mount Dudukan Micro Four Thirds.

Jenis Sensor Live MOS.

Total piksel 21.77 Megapixels.

Piksel efektif kamera 20.33 Megapixels.

Filter warna Filter warna utama.

Dust reduction system Supersonic wave filter.

    Review SensAtiA botanicals Unscented Soapless Facial Cleanser, Sabun Muka yang Ramah Kulit Sensitif

    5 Rekomendasi Joystick Terbaik untuk Main Game di Laptop, Harga Mulai Rp 200 Ribuan

    Software Sulit Dihapus di Windows? Jangan Khawatir, Lakukan 5 Tips Ini

    Mudah, Ini 3 Cara Setting Joystick di HP Android

    7 Tips Penting Memilih Lipstik untuk Bibir Kering dan Sensitif

