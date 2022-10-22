Daftar Juara MotoGP dari Masa ke Masa, Rekor Giacomo Agostini Masih Belum Terpecahkan!

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - MotoGP atau Grand Prix motorcycle racing merupakan kejuaraan utama balap sepeda motor.

Lomba balap sepeda motor ini telah dibagi menjadi tiga kelas sejak musim 1990 yakni 125cc, 250cc dan MotoGP dan tambahan MotoE, kelas sepeda motor listrik, pada tahun 2019.

Kelas yang telah dihentikan termasuk 350cc dan 50cc / 80cc.

Grand Prix Road-Racing World Championship didirikan pada tahun 1949 oleh badan pengelola olahraga, Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), dan merupakan kejuaraan dunia motorsport tertua.

Dalam perjalannya, banyak Juara MotoGP yang dilahirkan.

Dan nama Giacomo Agostini masih belum tergeser sebagai yang paling banyak menjadi juara.

Giacomo Agostini pemegang rekor juara dunia GP 500cc terbanyak 8 kali, yaitu pada tahun 1966, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972 dengan motor Italia, MV Agusta dan terakhir tahun 1975 dengan mengendarai motor Yamaha.

Adapun pembalap terdekat yang mendekati raihan Giacomo Agostini adalah Valentino Rossi.

Namun Valentino Rossi sendiri telah pensiun dan dipastikan tak bisa menggeser posisi Giacomo Agostini.

Peluang untuk menyamai rekor itu pun kini ada ditangan Marc Marquez yang mempunyai 6 gelar juara dunia.

Berikut Daftar juara MotoGP dari Masa ke Masa

2021 - MotoGP Fabio Quartararo Prancis Yamaha

2020 - MotoGP Joan Mir Spanyol Suzuki

2019 - MotoGP Marc Marquez Spanyol Honda

2018 - MotoGP Marc Marquez Spanyol Honda

2017 - MotoGP Marc Marquez Spanyol Honda

2016 - MotoGP Marc Marquez Spanyol Honda

2015 - MotoGP Jorge Lorenzo Spanyol Yamaha

2014 - MotoGP Marc Marquez Spanyol Honda

2013 - MotoGP Marc Marquez Spanyol Honda

2012 - MotoGP Jorge Lorenzo Spanyol Yamaha

2011 - MotoGP Casey Stoner Australia Honda

2010 - MotoGP Jorge Lorenzo Spanyol Yamaha

2009 - MotoGP Valentino Rossi Italia Yamaha

2008 - MotoGP Valentino Rossi Italia Yamaha

2007 - MotoGP Casey Stoner Australia Ducati

2006 - MotoGP Nicky Hayden AS Honda

2005 - MotoGP Valentino Rossi Italia Yamaha

2004 - MotoGP Valentino Rossi Italia Yamaha

2003 - MotoGP Valentino Rossi Italia Honda

2002 - MotoGP Valentino Rossi Italia Honda

2001 - 500cc Valentino Rossi Italia Honda

2000 - 500cc Kenny Roberts Jr AS Suzuki

1999 - 500cc Alex Criville Spanyol Honda

1998 - 500cc Mick Doohan Australia Honda

1997 - 500cc Mick Doohan Australia Honda

1996 - 500cc Mick Doohan Australia Honda

1995 - 500cc Mick Doohan Australia Honda

1994 - 500cc Mick Doohan Australia Honda

1993 - 500cc Kevin Schwantz AS Suzuki

1992 - 500cc Wayne Rainey AS Yamaha

1991 - 500cc Wayne Rainey AS Yamaha

1990 - 500cc Wayne Rainey AS Yamaha

1989 - 500cc Eddie Lawson AS Honda

1988 - 500cc Eddie Lawson AS Yamaha

1987 - 500cc Wayne Gardner Australia Honda

1986 - 500cc Eddie Lawson AS Yamaha

1985 - 500cc Freddie Spencer AS Honda

1984 - 500cc Eddie Lawson AS Yamaha

1983 - 500cc Freddie Spencer AS Honda

1982 - 500cc Franco Uncini Italia Suzuki

1981 - 500cc Marco Lucchinelli Italia Suzuki

1980 - 500cc Kenny Roberts AS Yamaha

1979 - 500cc Kenny Roberts AS Yamaha

1978 - 500cc Kenny Roberts AS Yamaha

1977 - 500cc Barry Sheene Inggris Suzuki

1976 - 500cc Barry Sheene Inggris Suzuki

1975 - 500cc Giacomo Agostini Italia Yamaha

1974 - 500cc Phil Read Inggris MV Agusta

1973 - 500cc Phil Read Inggris MV Agusta

1972 - 500cc Giacomo Agostini Italia MV Agusta

1971 - 500cc Giacomo Agostini Italia MV Agusta

1970 - 500cc Giacomo Agostini Italia MV Agusta

1969 - 500cc Giacomo Agostini Italia MV Agusta

1968 - 500cc Giacomo Agostini Italia MV Agusta

1967 - 500cc Giacomo Agostini Italia MV Agusta

1966 - 500cc Giacomo Agostini Italia MV Agusta

1965 - 500cc Mike Hailwood Inggris MV Agusta

1964 - 500cc Mike Hailwood Inggris MV Agusta

1963 - 500cc Mike Hailwood Inggris MV Agusta

1962 - 500cc Mike Hailwood Inggris MV Agusta

1961 - 500cc Gary Hocking Rhodesia MV Agusta

1960 - 500cc John Surtees Inggris MV Agusta

1959 - 500cc John Surtees Inggris MV Agusta

1958 - 500cc John Surtees Inggris MV Agusta

1957 - 500cc Libero Liberati Italia Gilera

1956 - 500cc John Surtees Inggris MV Agusta

1955 - 500cc Geoff Duke Inggris Gilera

1954 - 500cc Geoff Duke Inggris Gilera

1953 - 500cc Geoff Duke Inggris Gilera

1952 - 500cc Umberto Masetti Italia Gilera

1951 - 500cc Geoff Duke Inggris Norton

1950 - 500cc Umberto Masetti Italia Gilera

1949 - 500cc Leslie Graham Inggris AJS.

