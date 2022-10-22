MotoGP
Daftar Juara MotoGP dari Masa ke Masa, Rekor Giacomo Agostini Masih Belum Terpecahkan!
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - MotoGP atau Grand Prix motorcycle racing merupakan kejuaraan utama balap sepeda motor.
Lomba balap sepeda motor ini telah dibagi menjadi tiga kelas sejak musim 1990 yakni 125cc, 250cc dan MotoGP dan tambahan MotoE, kelas sepeda motor listrik, pada tahun 2019.
Kelas yang telah dihentikan termasuk 350cc dan 50cc / 80cc.
Grand Prix Road-Racing World Championship didirikan pada tahun 1949 oleh badan pengelola olahraga, Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), dan merupakan kejuaraan dunia motorsport tertua.
Dalam perjalannya, banyak Juara MotoGP yang dilahirkan.
Dan nama Giacomo Agostini masih belum tergeser sebagai yang paling banyak menjadi juara.
Giacomo Agostini pemegang rekor juara dunia GP 500cc terbanyak 8 kali, yaitu pada tahun 1966, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1971, 1972 dengan motor Italia, MV Agusta dan terakhir tahun 1975 dengan mengendarai motor Yamaha.
Adapun pembalap terdekat yang mendekati raihan Giacomo Agostini adalah Valentino Rossi.
Namun Valentino Rossi sendiri telah pensiun dan dipastikan tak bisa menggeser posisi Giacomo Agostini.
Peluang untuk menyamai rekor itu pun kini ada ditangan Marc Marquez yang mempunyai 6 gelar juara dunia.
Berikut Daftar juara MotoGP dari Masa ke Masa
2021 - MotoGP Fabio Quartararo Prancis Yamaha
2020 - MotoGP Joan Mir Spanyol Suzuki
2019 - MotoGP Marc Marquez Spanyol Honda
2018 - MotoGP Marc Marquez Spanyol Honda
2017 - MotoGP Marc Marquez Spanyol Honda
2016 - MotoGP Marc Marquez Spanyol Honda
2015 - MotoGP Jorge Lorenzo Spanyol Yamaha
2014 - MotoGP Marc Marquez Spanyol Honda
2013 - MotoGP Marc Marquez Spanyol Honda
2012 - MotoGP Jorge Lorenzo Spanyol Yamaha
2011 - MotoGP Casey Stoner Australia Honda
2010 - MotoGP Jorge Lorenzo Spanyol Yamaha
2009 - MotoGP Valentino Rossi Italia Yamaha
2008 - MotoGP Valentino Rossi Italia Yamaha
2007 - MotoGP Casey Stoner Australia Ducati
2006 - MotoGP Nicky Hayden AS Honda
2005 - MotoGP Valentino Rossi Italia Yamaha
2004 - MotoGP Valentino Rossi Italia Yamaha
2003 - MotoGP Valentino Rossi Italia Honda
2002 - MotoGP Valentino Rossi Italia Honda
2001 - 500cc Valentino Rossi Italia Honda
2000 - 500cc Kenny Roberts Jr AS Suzuki
1999 - 500cc Alex Criville Spanyol Honda
1998 - 500cc Mick Doohan Australia Honda
1997 - 500cc Mick Doohan Australia Honda
1996 - 500cc Mick Doohan Australia Honda
1995 - 500cc Mick Doohan Australia Honda
1994 - 500cc Mick Doohan Australia Honda
1993 - 500cc Kevin Schwantz AS Suzuki
1992 - 500cc Wayne Rainey AS Yamaha
1991 - 500cc Wayne Rainey AS Yamaha
1990 - 500cc Wayne Rainey AS Yamaha
1989 - 500cc Eddie Lawson AS Honda
1988 - 500cc Eddie Lawson AS Yamaha
1987 - 500cc Wayne Gardner Australia Honda
1986 - 500cc Eddie Lawson AS Yamaha
1985 - 500cc Freddie Spencer AS Honda
1984 - 500cc Eddie Lawson AS Yamaha
1983 - 500cc Freddie Spencer AS Honda
1982 - 500cc Franco Uncini Italia Suzuki
1981 - 500cc Marco Lucchinelli Italia Suzuki
1980 - 500cc Kenny Roberts AS Yamaha
1979 - 500cc Kenny Roberts AS Yamaha
1978 - 500cc Kenny Roberts AS Yamaha
1977 - 500cc Barry Sheene Inggris Suzuki
1976 - 500cc Barry Sheene Inggris Suzuki
1975 - 500cc Giacomo Agostini Italia Yamaha
1974 - 500cc Phil Read Inggris MV Agusta
1973 - 500cc Phil Read Inggris MV Agusta
1972 - 500cc Giacomo Agostini Italia MV Agusta
1971 - 500cc Giacomo Agostini Italia MV Agusta
1970 - 500cc Giacomo Agostini Italia MV Agusta
1969 - 500cc Giacomo Agostini Italia MV Agusta
1968 - 500cc Giacomo Agostini Italia MV Agusta
1967 - 500cc Giacomo Agostini Italia MV Agusta
1966 - 500cc Giacomo Agostini Italia MV Agusta
1965 - 500cc Mike Hailwood Inggris MV Agusta
1964 - 500cc Mike Hailwood Inggris MV Agusta
1963 - 500cc Mike Hailwood Inggris MV Agusta
1962 - 500cc Mike Hailwood Inggris MV Agusta
1961 - 500cc Gary Hocking Rhodesia MV Agusta
1960 - 500cc John Surtees Inggris MV Agusta
1959 - 500cc John Surtees Inggris MV Agusta
1958 - 500cc John Surtees Inggris MV Agusta
1957 - 500cc Libero Liberati Italia Gilera
1956 - 500cc John Surtees Inggris MV Agusta
1955 - 500cc Geoff Duke Inggris Gilera
1954 - 500cc Geoff Duke Inggris Gilera
1953 - 500cc Geoff Duke Inggris Gilera
1952 - 500cc Umberto Masetti Italia Gilera
1951 - 500cc Geoff Duke Inggris Norton
1950 - 500cc Umberto Masetti Italia Gilera
1949 - 500cc Leslie Graham Inggris AJS.
