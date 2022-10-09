SOAL UTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 6 SD Semester Ganjil 2022 dan Kunci Jawaban PTS Bahasa Inggris Kls 6

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Berikut ini adalah contoh soal Ujian Tengah Semester (UTS) Bahasa Inggris Kelas 6 SD Semester Ganjil 2022.

Terdapat 20 soal yang disertakan dengan kunci jawaban untuk bahan belajar dari rumah.

Soal Penilaian Tengah Semester (UTS) yang ada dalam artikel ini sebagai referensi dalam belajar.

Perbanyak latihan soal dan kemungkinan besar pola soal dan bahakan soal yang ada dalam artikel ini akan keluar saat ujian berlangsung.

Latihan soal lebih efentif untuk mengasah kemampuan.

Sebelum melihat kunci jawaban yang ada, sebaiknya adik-adik menjawab pertanyaan terlebih dahulu dengan kemampuan dan analisa yang ada.

Setelah menjawabnya samakan dengan kunci jawaban yang ada.

Soal dan Kunci Jawaban UTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 6 SD Semester Ganjil 2022:

1. Mother Rabbit lives in the forest with her child. They live near the chicken family. One day, Mother Rabbit wants to go to the valley. He advised his son not to open the front door. So that children do not recognize mistakes, Mrs. Hase teaches songs. When the song was sung at the door, Mother Rabbit came. Unknowingly, it turns out that Weasel came to listen to the song.

Mrs. Rabbit is finally gone. Wiesel immediately came to the front door. He sang a song he had heard before. Listening to the song, the bunny hesitated. Didn’t her mother just leave? How could the mother return? The voice he heard was not like his mother’s. Should he open the door?

But the bunny boy didn’t open the door immediately. He peered through the gap under the door. He saw a pair of weasel legs. The bunny boy screamed, so the Chicken and his family gathered. Wiesel was afraid and went straight into the cave.

The main character of this story is …

A. Mother Rabbit

B. rabbit boy

C. Weasel

D. Mr. Chicken

Jawaban:D