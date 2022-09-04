Lirik Lagu Zoom In Zoom Out Viral di TikTok Jadi Backsound
Backsound ini kerap digunakan untuk mengiringi tarian zoom out bak tarian yang ada pada video klip lagu Zoom In Zoom Out.
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Viral di sejumlah media sosial khusus TikTok lagu Zoom In Zoom Out kerap digunakan sebagai backsound.
Backsound ini kerap digunakan untuk mengiringi tarian zoom out bak tarian yang ada pada video klip lagu Zoom In Zoom Out.
Lagu yang dinyanyikan Jessi penyanyi rap asal Korea Selatan, video klipnya dirilis 13 April 2022.
Banyak yang demam lagu Zoom In Zoom Out ini dengan tarian-tariannya di TikTok.
Bagi yang penasaran lagunya simak selengkapnya.
• Lirik Lagu Efek Gedang Klutuk Oleh Novid Candra, Viral di FYP TikTok: Tuk Gedang Klutuk
Lirik Lagu Zoom In Zoom Out
Lights, camera, action
I see you lookin' at my P-I-C (I know)
keuge ttaenggyeo ttaenggyeo jom deo ttaenggyeobwa bwa gittongchaji (ayy)
Zoom in (uh-huh), zoom out (okay)
Zoom in (uh-huh), zoom out (okay)
Zoom in (uh-huh), zoom out (okay)
Baby, hwak gage hwakdae hwakshilhage, oww
I'm feelin' like a million bucks, yeah
Must be that million bucks, yeah (brrr, brr-brr)
Oneulttara bichina, selfie, chalkakhamyeon bichina (hey)
Always talkin' shit, know you like that (woo)
jjoljima ang muljineun aneulge (hey)
Yeah, it's like that, hey, hey, pretty little thang
Do your thang, I'll be right back
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
urin modu sajin jjikki wihae sara (yeah, yeah)
nado geurae ne mam ara (yeah, yeah, aiite)
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
urin modu gwanshimbatgi wihae sara (yeah, yeah)
nado geurae ne mam ara (aiite)
Lights, camera, action, baby
I see you lookin' at my P-I-C (I know)
keuge ttaenggyeo ttaenggyeo jom deo ttaenggyeobwa bwa gittongchaji (ayy)
Zoom in (uh-huh), zoom out (okay)
Zoom in (uh-huh), zoom out (okay)
Zoom in (uh-huh), zoom out (okay)
Baby, hwak gage hwakdae hwakshilhage, oww
Do you like all my clothes and my bags? (My bags?)
oseul ibgo gabang messeul ppuninde? (ppuninde?)
Why you like it when I'm sad or I'm mad? (I don't know)
I don't give a, uh, 'cause I'm a bad bitch
Bitch, bichi naneun wishlist hangsang il pick
mureoboji jom ma “eonni mweoya lipseutik?"
It's funny how you always talking money
But always playin' a dummy
You's a bummy, beggin'
Your mummy for money, huh
Oh, he lookin' good in that Louis, Louis
Oh, she a cutie with that booty, booty
Screenshot, jeojanghae nwadullae? (Brr)
Goddamn, shilhwanya? heoridulle? (Huh)
dwaesseo daeum daeum nan mudeomdeom
Eat it up, meokbang, watch you chow down
set, dul, hana, cheese
Take a couple of pics and a couple of flicks (yah)
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
urin modu sajin jjikki wihae sara (yeah, yeah)
nado geurae ne mam ara (yeah, yeah, aiite)
Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh
urin modu gwanshimbatgi wihae sara (yeah, yeah)
nado geurae ne mam ara (aiite)
Lights, camera, action, baby
I see you lookin' at my P-I-C (I know)
keuge ttaenggyeo ttaenggyeo jom deo ttaenggyeobwa bwa gittongchaji (ayy)
Zoom in (uh-huh), zoom out (okay)
Zoom in (uh-huh), zoom out (okay)
Zoom in (uh-huh), zoom out (okay)
Baby, hwak gage hwakdae hwakshilhage, oww
Wait, oh my god
I'm such a catfish, ha-ha-ha!
|Live Skor Final Badminton Japan Open 2022 Hari Ini Update Hasil Lengkap Daftar Juara
|Download mp3 TikTok Langsung Tanpa Aplikasi Tambahan dan Tersimpan di Galeri untuk Musik
|Aksi Istri Usir Suaminya dari Lapangan Saat Tanding Bola di Cilacap Viral di Medsos, Intip Sosoknya
|Lagu Amazing oleh Rex Orange County Viral di FYP TikTok, Ini Lirik dan Terjemahannya