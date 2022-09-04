Lirik Lagu Zoom In Zoom Out Viral di TikTok Jadi Backsound

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Viral di sejumlah media sosial khusus TikTok lagu Zoom In Zoom Out kerap digunakan sebagai backsound.

Backsound ini kerap digunakan untuk mengiringi tarian zoom out bak tarian yang ada pada video klip lagu Zoom In Zoom Out.

Lagu yang dinyanyikan Jessi penyanyi rap asal Korea Selatan, video klipnya dirilis 13 April 2022.

Banyak yang demam lagu Zoom In Zoom Out ini dengan tarian-tariannya di TikTok.

Bagi yang penasaran lagunya simak selengkapnya.

• Lirik Lagu Efek Gedang Klutuk Oleh Novid Candra, Viral di FYP TikTok: Tuk Gedang Klutuk

Lirik Lagu Zoom In Zoom Out

Lights, camera, action

I see you lookin' at my P-I-C (I know)

keuge ttaenggyeo ttaenggyeo jom deo ttaenggyeobwa bwa gittongchaji (ayy)

Zoom in (uh-huh), zoom out (okay)

Zoom in (uh-huh), zoom out (okay)

Zoom in (uh-huh), zoom out (okay)

Baby, hwak gage hwakdae hwakshilhage, oww

I'm feelin' like a million bucks, yeah

Must be that million bucks, yeah (brrr, brr-brr)

Oneulttara bichina, selfie, chalkakhamyeon bichina (hey)

Always talkin' shit, know you like that (woo)

jjoljima ang muljineun aneulge (hey)

Yeah, it's like that, hey, hey, pretty little thang

Do your thang, I'll be right back

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

urin modu sajin jjikki wihae sara (yeah, yeah)

nado geurae ne mam ara (yeah, yeah, aiite)

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

urin modu gwanshimbatgi wihae sara (yeah, yeah)

nado geurae ne mam ara (aiite)

Lights, camera, action, baby

I see you lookin' at my P-I-C (I know)

keuge ttaenggyeo ttaenggyeo jom deo ttaenggyeobwa bwa gittongchaji (ayy)

Zoom in (uh-huh), zoom out (okay)

Zoom in (uh-huh), zoom out (okay)

Zoom in (uh-huh), zoom out (okay)

Baby, hwak gage hwakdae hwakshilhage, oww

Do you like all my clothes and my bags? (My bags?)

oseul ibgo gabang messeul ppuninde? (ppuninde?)

Why you like it when I'm sad or I'm mad? (I don't know)

I don't give a, uh, 'cause I'm a bad bitch

Bitch, bichi naneun wishlist hangsang il pick

mureoboji jom ma “eonni mweoya lipseutik?"

It's funny how you always talking money

But always playin' a dummy

You's a bummy, beggin'

Your mummy for money, huh

Oh, he lookin' good in that Louis, Louis

Oh, she a cutie with that booty, booty

Screenshot, jeojanghae nwadullae? (Brr)

Goddamn, shilhwanya? heoridulle? (Huh)

dwaesseo daeum daeum nan mudeomdeom

Eat it up, meokbang, watch you chow down

set, dul, hana, cheese

Take a couple of pics and a couple of flicks (yah)

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

urin modu sajin jjikki wihae sara (yeah, yeah)

nado geurae ne mam ara (yeah, yeah, aiite)

Ooh-ooh, ooh-ooh

urin modu gwanshimbatgi wihae sara (yeah, yeah)

nado geurae ne mam ara (aiite)

Lights, camera, action, baby

I see you lookin' at my P-I-C (I know)

keuge ttaenggyeo ttaenggyeo jom deo ttaenggyeobwa bwa gittongchaji (ayy)

Zoom in (uh-huh), zoom out (okay)

Zoom in (uh-huh), zoom out (okay)

Zoom in (uh-huh), zoom out (okay)

Baby, hwak gage hwakdae hwakshilhage, oww

Wait, oh my god

I'm such a catfish, ha-ha-ha!