Update Promo Indomaret 20 Agustus 2022, Super Hemat Susu Minyak Goreng Murah Rp 27.500 - 36.900

promo Indomaret lainnya mulai dari super hemat, promo Indomaret heboh hingga promo Indomaret product of the week periode 17 - 23 Agustus 2022.

Penulis: Dhita Mutiasari | Editor: Dhita Mutiasari
zoom-inlihat foto Update Promo Indomaret 20 Agustus 2022, Super Hemat Susu Minyak Goreng Murah Rp 27.500 - 36.900
Instagram @indomaret
Update Promo Indomaret - Nikmati promo Super Hemat Susu Minyak Goreng Murah Rp 27.500 - 36.900 dan masih banyak promo lainnya untuk hari ini Sabtu 20 Agustus 2022. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Cek update Promo Indomaret hari ini Sabtu 20 Agustus 2022.

Kemudian ada juga promo Indomaret Promosi Bulan Ini yang berlaku 16 - 31 Agustus 2022.

Terdapat juga pilihan diskon yang bisa didapatkan untuk memudahkan belanja hemat.

Simak berbagai promo Indomaret yang dirangkum tribunpontianak.co.id:

Katalog Promo JSM Indomaret 20 Agustus 2022, Diskon Beras Rp 51.900 - 56.900 & Snack Beli 2 Gratis 1

1. Promo Indomaret Super Hemat

Katalog SUPER HEMAT Mingguan Edisi ke-33 FOOD & BEVERAGES | PERIODE 17-23 AGUSTUS 2022

- Katalog SUPER HEMAT berlaku NASIONAL (kecuali toko Indomaret Point)

- HARGA DI LUAR JAWA & BALI selisih +Rp1.000

- Promosi BERTANDA i.saku WAJIB menggunakan i.saku yang ada di aplikasi Indomaret Poinku

