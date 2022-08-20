Promo dan Diskon
Update Promo Indomaret 20 Agustus 2022, Super Hemat Susu Minyak Goreng Murah Rp 27.500 - 36.900
promo Indomaret lainnya mulai dari super hemat, promo Indomaret heboh hingga promo Indomaret product of the week periode 17 - 23 Agustus 2022.
Penulis: Dhita Mutiasari | Editor: Dhita Mutiasari
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Cek update Promo Indomaret hari ini Sabtu 20 Agustus 2022.
Selain promo JSM Indomaret, saat ini juga tersedia promo Indomaret lainnya mulai dari super hemat, promo Indomaret heboh hingga promo Indomaret product of the week periode 17 - 23 Agustus 2022.
Kemudian ada juga promo Indomaret Promosi Bulan Ini yang berlaku 16 - 31 Agustus 2022.
Terdapat juga pilihan diskon yang bisa didapatkan untuk memudahkan belanja hemat.
Simak berbagai promo Indomaret yang dirangkum tribunpontianak.co.id:
• Katalog Promo JSM Indomaret 20 Agustus 2022, Diskon Beras Rp 51.900 - 56.900 & Snack Beli 2 Gratis 1
1. Promo Indomaret Super Hemat
Katalog SUPER HEMAT Mingguan Edisi ke-33 FOOD & BEVERAGES | PERIODE 17-23 AGUSTUS 2022
- Katalog SUPER HEMAT berlaku NASIONAL (kecuali toko Indomaret Point)
- HARGA DI LUAR JAWA & BALI selisih +Rp1.000
- Promosi BERTANDA i.saku WAJIB menggunakan i.saku yang ada di aplikasi Indomaret Poinku
