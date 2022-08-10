Promo dan Diskon
Promo Indomaret Hari Ini 10 Agustus 2022, Deterjen Susu Popok Bayi Snack hingga Minuman Hemat
Promo Indomaret yang saat ini yang masih tersedia mulai dari super hemat, promo heboh hingga promo product of the week periode 10 -16 Agustus 2022.
Penulis: Dhita Mutiasari | Editor: Dhita Mutiasari
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Simak beragam Promo Indomaret terbaru yang bisa dinikmati hari ini Rabu 10 Agustus 2022.
Ada berbagai promo Indomaret yang saat ini yang masih tersedia mulai dari super hemat, promo heboh hingga promo product of the week periode 10 -16 Agustus 2022.
Ada banyak diskon yang bisa didapatkan untuk memudahkan belanja hemat.
Inilah rangkuman berbagai promo Indomaret yang dirangkum tribunpontianak.co.id:
Super Hemat
1. Katalog SUPER HEMAT Mingguan Edisi ke-32 FOOD & BEVERAGES | PERIODE 10-16 AGUSTUS 2022
- Katalog SUPER HEMAT berlaku NASIONAL (kecuali toko Indomaret Point)
- HARGA DI LUAR JAWA & BALI selisih +Rp1.000
- Promosi BERTANDA i.saku WAJIB menggunakan i.saku yang ada di aplikasi Indomaret Poinku
- Harga adalah benar pada saat brosur ini dicetak dengan mengecualikan kelalaian dan kesalahan cetak.
