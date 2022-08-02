Promo dan Diskon

Promo Indomaret 2 Agustus 2022, Promo Gajian & Promosi Bulan Ini Susu Deterjen Snack Harga Hemat

Apalagi terdapat pilihan promo Indomaret mulai super hemat, promo heboh hingga promo product of the week untuk periode 27 Juli - 2 Agustus 2022.

Penulis: Dhita Mutiasari | Editor: Dhita Mutiasari
zoom-inlihat foto Promo Indomaret 2 Agustus 2022, Promo Gajian & Promosi Bulan Ini Susu Deterjen Snack Harga Hemat
Instagram @indomaret
Promo Indomaret - Ada Promo Gajian & Promosi Bulan Ini Susu Deterjen Snack Harga Hemat dan masih banyak promo lainnya hari ini Selasa 2 Agustus 2022. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Jangan lewatkan berbagai Promo Indomaret yang bisa dinikmati hari ini Selasa 2 Agustus 2022.

Ada diskon yang memudahkan belanja hemat.

Inilah selengkapnya beragam promo Indomaret berikut ini:

Baca juga: Promo KFC Terbaru 31 Juli 2022, Ada Menu Champion Combo Rp 45 Ribuan & KFC Attack Rp 20 Ribu 

1. Super Hemat

Katalog SUPER HEMAT Mingguan Edisi ke-30 FOOD & BEVERAGES | PERIODE 27 JULI - 2 AGUSTUS 2022

- Katalog SUPER HEMAT berlaku NASIONAL (kecuali toko Indomaret Point)

- HARGA DI LUAR JAWA & BALI selisih +Rp1.000

- Promosi BERTANDA i.saku WAJIB menggunakan i.saku yang ada di aplikasi Indomaret Poinku

Tags
Promo Indomaret
2 Agustus 2022
Selasa 2 Agustus 2022
super hemat
promo heboh
product of the week
indomaret
belanja hemat

    • Berita Terkait :#Promo dan Diskon
