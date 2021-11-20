Liga Inggris
LIVE SCORE Leicester Vs Chelsea Liga Inggris Malam Ini, Liverpool Makin Tertinggal di EPL Standings
Rekan Mason Mount di baris ke dua serangan Chelsea itu memaksa Leicester tertinggal di laga Premier League pekan ke 12 Sabtu malam ini. Cek live score
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Sedang berlangsung pertandingan lanjutan Liga Primer Inggris
Atau English Premier League - EPL pekan ke 12 Sabtu 20 November 2021
Saat ini, ada duel dua tim kuat di Premier League
Yakni Chelsea Vs Leicester
Leicester Jamie Vardy dan rekan-reaknnya tersebut menjamu Mason Mount dan kompatriotnya di tim asal London utara itu
• Live Hasil Liverpool vs Arsenal Liga Inggris 2021 Malam Ini, Salah Cetak Gol ?
Adapun pertandingan duel Chelsea Vs Leicester saat ini di udpate live score Leicester Vs Chelsea sudah menelorkan dua gol
Kasper Schmeichel yang ada di bawah gawang Leicester harus memungut dua kali bola dari gawangnya
Gol pertama milik Chelsea dibuat sang bek, Antonio Rudiger di menit ke 14 !
Dan membuat live score Leicester Vs Chelsea berubah menjadi 1-0
• Jadwal Liga Inggris: Liverpool vs Arsenal di Anfield, Leicester vs Chelsea, Lukaku Diprediksi Pulih
Sementara tak berselang berapa lama, giliran sang gelandang bertahan Ngolo Kante yang menjebol jala gawang Kasper Schmeichel
LIVE SCORE Leicester Vs Chelsea
Liverpool
Klasemen Liga Inggris
EPL Standings
Chelsea Vs Leicester
Mason Mount
Antonio Rudiger
The Blues
Liga Primer Inggris
English Premier League
Sabtu 20 November 2021
NGolo Kante
Premier League
tribun pontianak
Berita Terkini Pontianak
|Prediksi Starting IX Manchester City vs Everton, Pep Guardiola Kehilangan Sosok Kevin De Bruyne
|Live Score Liverpool vs Arsenal, Badai Cidera The Reds Momentum Kemenangan Tim Asuhan Mikel Arteta
|Live Hasil Liverpool vs Arsenal Liga Inggris 2021 Malam Ini, Salah Cetak Gol ?
|Live Score Watford vs Manchester United, Kehilangan Pogba Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Harap Magic Ronaldo
|Live Score Leicester City vs Chelsea, Tanpa Romelu Lukaku Thomas Tuchel Andalkan Kai Havertz