Breaking News:

Liga Inggris

LIVE SCORE Leicester Vs Chelsea Liga Inggris Malam Ini, Liverpool Makin Tertinggal di EPL Standings

Rekan Mason Mount di baris ke dua serangan Chelsea itu memaksa Leicester tertinggal di laga Premier League pekan ke 12 Sabtu malam ini. Cek live score

Penulis: Ishak | Editor: Ishak
zoom-inlihat foto LIVE SCORE Leicester Vs Chelsea Liga Inggris Malam Ini, Liverpool Makin Tertinggal di EPL Standings
BEN STANSALL / AFP
Kiper Leicester tampak mengantisipasi serangan Chelsea dalam lanjuta Premier League pekan ke 12 Sabtu 20 November 2021 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Sedang berlangsung pertandingan lanjutan Liga Primer Inggris

Atau English Premier League - EPL pekan ke 12 Sabtu 20 November 2021

Saat ini, ada duel dua tim kuat di Premier League

Yakni Chelsea Vs Leicester

Leicester Jamie Vardy dan rekan-reaknnya tersebut menjamu Mason Mount dan kompatriotnya di tim asal London utara itu

Live Hasil Liverpool vs Arsenal Liga Inggris 2021 Malam Ini, Salah Cetak Gol ?

Adapun pertandingan duel Chelsea Vs Leicester saat ini di udpate live score Leicester Vs Chelsea sudah menelorkan dua gol

Kasper Schmeichel yang ada di bawah gawang Leicester harus memungut dua kali bola dari gawangnya

Gol pertama milik Chelsea dibuat sang bek, Antonio Rudiger di menit ke 14 !

Dan membuat live score Leicester Vs Chelsea berubah menjadi 1-0

Jadwal Liga Inggris: Liverpool vs Arsenal di Anfield, Leicester vs Chelsea, Lukaku Diprediksi Pulih

Sementara tak berselang berapa lama, giliran sang gelandang bertahan Ngolo Kante yang menjebol jala gawang Kasper Schmeichel

Halaman selanjutnya
Halaman
123
Tags
LIVE SCORE Leicester Vs Chelsea
Liverpool
Klasemen Liga Inggris
EPL Standings
Chelsea Vs Leicester
Mason Mount
Antonio Rudiger
The Blues
Liga Primer Inggris
English Premier League
Sabtu 20 November 2021
NGolo Kante
Premier League
tribun pontianak
Berita Terkini Pontianak
Berita Terkait :#Liga Inggris
Ikuti kami di
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2021 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan