UPDATE Klasemen Liga Inggris & Rekap Hasil Lengkap Pertandingan Tadi Malam Liverpool Pesta Gol

Selain itu Chelsea juga berpesta gol 7-0 Norwich, MC 4-1 Brighton. Adapula Watford yang membantai Everton 5-2.

Penulis: Syahroni | Editor: Syahroni
zoom-inlihat foto UPDATE Klasemen Liga Inggris & Rekap Hasil Lengkap Pertandingan Tadi Malam Liverpool Pesta Gol
MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP
Liga Inggris - Pemain depan Liverpool Mesir Mohamed Salah onfire menghadapi Manchester United. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Liga Inggris pekan 9 telah usai dipertandingkan.

Beberapa tim berpesta gol di gawang lawannya.

Liverpool membantai MU di kandang Manchester United dengan skor 5-0.

Selain itu Chelsea juga berpesta gol 7-0 Norwich, MC 4-1 Brighton.

Adapula Watford yang membantai Everton 5-2.

Dari hasil pertandingan peka ke 9, Chelsea sukses mempertahankan puncak klasemen Liga Inggris sementara ini dengan 22 angka.

Chelsea unggul 1 angka dari Liverpool di peringkat 2 dengan 21 angka dan MC 20 poin di peringkat 3.

Hasil Liga Inggris Pekan Ke 9:

Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool

Brentford 1-2 Leicester

West Ham 1-0 Tottenham

Brighton 1-4 Manchester City

Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle Utd

Everton 2-5 Watford

Leeds 1-1 Wolves

Southampton 2-2 Burnley

Chelsea 7-0 Norwich

Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa

Update Klasemen Liga Inggris:

Liverpool
Manchester United
Liga Inggris
Liga Inggris 2021
Hasil Akhir MU Vs Liverpool
Mohamed Salah
