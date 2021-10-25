Liga Inggris
UPDATE Klasemen Liga Inggris & Rekap Hasil Lengkap Pertandingan Tadi Malam Liverpool Pesta Gol
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Liga Inggris pekan 9 telah usai dipertandingkan.
Beberapa tim berpesta gol di gawang lawannya.
Liverpool membantai MU di kandang Manchester United dengan skor 5-0.
Selain itu Chelsea juga berpesta gol 7-0 Norwich, MC 4-1 Brighton.
Adapula Watford yang membantai Everton 5-2.
Dari hasil pertandingan peka ke 9, Chelsea sukses mempertahankan puncak klasemen Liga Inggris sementara ini dengan 22 angka.
Chelsea unggul 1 angka dari Liverpool di peringkat 2 dengan 21 angka dan MC 20 poin di peringkat 3.
Hasil Liga Inggris Pekan Ke 9:
Manchester United 0-5 Liverpool
Brentford 1-2 Leicester
West Ham 1-0 Tottenham
Brighton 1-4 Manchester City
Crystal Palace 1-1 Newcastle Utd
Everton 2-5 Watford
Leeds 1-1 Wolves
Southampton 2-2 Burnley
Chelsea 7-0 Norwich
Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa
Update Klasemen Liga Inggris:
