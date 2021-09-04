Promo dan Diskon
PROMO Jco Hari Ini 4 September 2021 Hingga 5 September, Promo Hemat Beli 1 Lusin Donut + 1 Box JPOPS
JCO kembali hadir dengan promo terbarunya. Weekly Promo! Kamu bisa beli 1 lusin donut + 1 box JPOPS dengan harga lebih hemat!
Penulis: Mirna Tribun | Editor: Mirna Tribun
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID – JCO kembali hadir dengan promo terbarunya.
Weekly Promo! Kamu bisa beli 1 lusin donut + 1 box JPOPS dengan harga lebih hemat!
Dapatkan paket tersebut dengan harga spesial hanya Rp.115.000.
Promo berlaku mulai 30 Agustus - 5 September 2021.
Khusus untuk pembelian delivery melalui www.jcodelivery.com.
• PROMO Pizza Hut Hari Ini 4 September 2021, Asyik Ada Promo Gratis Meaty Pizza Berlaku Hanya Hari Ini
Dapatkan PROMO Buy 1 Get 1 Manual Brew Syphon Method khusus di 16 toko berikut :
- Supermall Karawaci
- Villa Melati Mas
- Foresta Serpong
- The Breeze BSD
- Stand Alone Blora
- Gandaria City
- Blok M Plaza
- Pondok Indah Mall
- Cimanggis Square
- Stand Alone Jati Asih
• PROMO Burger King Hari Ini 4 September 2021, Nikmati 2 Kuro Ninja Black Cheese Hanya 45 Ribu
- Stand Alone Tamini
- Plaza Metropolitan Tambun
- Ramayana Yasmin Bogor
- The Park Sawangan
- Puri Indah Mall
- Stand Alone Joglo
Promo ini berlaku mulai 30 Agustus hingga 5 September 2021.
Nikmati Lemon Tea dengan harga special!
Ada promo Buy 1 Get 1 TREAT mulai 30 Agustus - 5 September 2021.
2 Lemon Tea hanya 25 Ribu.
|PROMO Pizza Hut Hari Ini 4 September 2021, Asyik Ada Promo Gratis Meaty Pizza Berlaku Hanya Hari Ini
|PROMO Burger King Hari Ini 4 September 2021, Nikmati 2 Kuro Ninja Black Cheese Hanya 45 Ribu
|PROMO A&W Terbaru Hari Ini 3 - 5 September 2021, Weekend Deals Pilih Paket Chicken hingga Fries
|PROMO MAKANAN Hari Ini 3 September 2021, Nikmati McD KFC Texas Chicken Dunkin Donuts Chatime A&W
|PROMO KFC Hari Ini 3 September 2021, Makan Hemat Berdua dengan Kombo Duo Cuma Mulai 50 Ribuan