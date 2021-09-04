Breaking News:

PROMO Jco Hari Ini 4 September 2021 Hingga 5 September, Promo Hemat Beli 1 Lusin Donut + 1 Box JPOPS

JCO kembali hadir dengan promo terbarunya. Weekly Promo! Kamu bisa beli 1 lusin donut + 1 box JPOPS dengan harga lebih hemat!

Penulis: Mirna Tribun | Editor: Mirna Tribun
KOLASE TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID/INSTAGRAM
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID – JCO kembali hadir dengan promo terbarunya.

Weekly Promo! Kamu bisa beli 1 lusin donut + 1 box JPOPS dengan harga lebih hemat!

Dapatkan paket tersebut dengan harga spesial hanya Rp.115.000.

Promo berlaku mulai 30 Agustus - 5 September 2021.

Khusus untuk pembelian delivery melalui www.jcodelivery.com.

Dapatkan PROMO Buy 1 Get 1 Manual Brew Syphon Method khusus di 16 toko berikut :

  • Supermall Karawaci
  • Villa Melati Mas
  • Foresta Serpong
  • The Breeze BSD
  • Stand Alone Blora
  • Gandaria City
  • Blok M Plaza
  • Pondok Indah Mall
  • Cimanggis Square
  • Stand Alone Jati Asih

  • Stand Alone Tamini
  • Plaza Metropolitan Tambun
  • Ramayana Yasmin Bogor
  • The Park Sawangan
  • Puri Indah Mall
  • Stand Alone Joglo

Promo ini berlaku mulai 30 Agustus hingga 5 September 2021.

Nikmati Lemon Tea dengan harga special!

Ada promo Buy 1 Get 1 TREAT mulai 30 Agustus - 5 September 2021.

2 Lemon Tea hanya 25 Ribu.

#Promo dan Diskon
