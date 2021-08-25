Promo dan Diskon
PROMO Jco Hari Ini 25 Agustus 2021, Promo Buy 1 Get 1 & Nikmati 2 Brown Sugar Latte Hanya 31 Ribu
Jco hari ini Rabu 25 Agustus 2021 kembali hadir dengan promo terbarunya.Dapatkan PROMO Buy 1 Get 1 Manual Brew Clever Dripper
Penulis: Mirna Tribun | Editor: Mirna Tribun
PROMO Jco Hari Ini Rabu 25 Agustus 2021.
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID – Jco hari ini Rabu 25 Agustus 2021 kembali hadir dengan promo terbarunya.
Dapatkan PROMO Buy 1 Get 1 Manual Brew Clever Dripper Method khusus di 16 toko berikut :
Supermall Karawaci
- Villa Melati Mas
- Foresta Serpong
- The Breeze BSD
- Stand Alone Blora
- Gandaria City
- Blok M Plaza
- Pondok Indah Mall
- Cimanggis Square
- Stand Alone Jati Asih
- Stand Alone Tamini
- Plaza Metropolitan Tambun
- Ramayana Yasmin Bogor
- The Park Sawangan
- Puri Indah Mall
- Stand Alone Joglo
Periode Promo : 23 - 29 Agustus 2021.
SPECIAL BOGO !
Nikmati juga Brown Sugar Latte dengan harga special!
Ada promo Buy 1 Get 1 TREAT mulai 23 - 29 Agustus 2021.
2 Brown Sugar Latte hanya 31 Ribu.
Nikmati promo kali ini, beli 2 botol JCOFFEE ukuran 1 liter dengan harga lebih hemat!
Dapatkan 2 botol JCOFFEE dengan harga spesial hanya Rp 110.000.
