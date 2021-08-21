Liga Inggris
Live Score Liverpool vs Burnley Liga Inggris Sedang Berlangsung Live Mola TV
Live score Liverpool vs Burnley Liga Inggris malam ini Sabtu 21 Agustus 2021.
AFP/Lindsey Parnaby
Bek Burnley Inggris Ben Mee (kiri) bersaing dengan gelandang Liverpool Mesir Mohamed Salah selama pertandingan sepak bola Liga Premier Inggris antara Liverpool dan Burnley di Anfield di Liverpool, barat laut Inggris pada 21 Agustus 2021.
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Live score Liverpool vs Burnley Liga Inggris malam ini Sabtu 21 Agustus 2021.
Pertandingan Liverpool vs Burnley saat ini sedang berlangsung di Anfield Stadium, mulai pukul 18.30 WIB.
Pertandingan Liverpool vs Burnley dapat disaksikan melalu TV Online Mola TV.
Pertandingan lainnya Aston Villa vs Newcastle pukul 21.00 WIB.
Pada jam yang sama pertandingan lainnya Crystal P vs Brentford, Leeds Utd vs Everton dan Man City vs Norwich.
Lalu pada pukul 23.30 Brighton vs Watfrod.
Link live score dan live streaming terdapat dalam artikel ini.
( Update informasi Liga Inggris klik di sini )
Link Live Streaming Liga Inggris
