PROMO Jco Hari Ini 4 Agustus 2021 Terbaru, Dapatkan Promo Buy 1 Get 1 & Promo Special Bogo

Promo Jco hari ini Rabu 4 Agustus 2021 kembali hadir untuk Anda. Dapatkan PROMO Buy 1 Get 1 Manual....

Penulis: Mirna Tribun | Editor: Mirna Tribun
PROMO Jco Hari Ini 4 Agustus 2021 Terbaru, Dapatkan Promo Buy 1 Get 1 & Promo Special Bogo
PROMO Jco Hari Ini Rabu 4 Agustus 2021. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID –  Promo Jco hari ini Rabu 4 Agustus 2021 kembali hadir untuk Anda.

Dapatkan PROMO Buy 1 Get 1 Manual Brew Syphon Method khusus di 16 toko berikut :

  • Supermall Karawaci
  • Villa Melati Mas
  • Foresta Serpong
  • The Breeze BSD
  • Stand Alone Blora
  • Gandaria City

  • Blok M Plaza
  • Pondok Indah Mall
  • Cimanggis Square
  • Stand Alone Jati Asih
  • Stand Alone Tamini
  • Plaza Metropolitan Tambun
  • Ramayana Yasmin Bogor
  • The Park Sawangan
  • Puri Indah Mall
  • Stand Alone Joglo

Periode Promo : 2 - 8 Agustus 2021.

Nikmati juga promo lainnya. 

Promo 1/2 Lusin Donat JCO + 1/2 lusin JCLUB atau 1/2 lusin JCLUB + 1 box JPOPS.

Dapatkan paket tersebut dengan harga spesial hanya Rp 109.000.

Periode promo 2 - 8 Agustus 2021.

Khusus untuk pembelian delivery melalui www.jcodelivery.com.

SPECIAL BOGO ! Nikmati Iced Chocolate dengan harga special!

