PROMO Jco Hari Ini 4 Agustus 2021 Terbaru, Dapatkan Promo Buy 1 Get 1 & Promo Special Bogo

Penulis: Mirna Tribun | Editor: Mirna Tribun
PROMO Jco Hari Ini Rabu 4 Agustus 2021.
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID – Promo Jco hari ini Rabu 4 Agustus 2021 kembali hadir untuk Anda.
Dapatkan PROMO Buy 1 Get 1 Manual Brew Syphon Method khusus di 16 toko berikut :
- Supermall Karawaci
- Villa Melati Mas
- Foresta Serpong
- The Breeze BSD
- Stand Alone Blora
- Gandaria City
- Blok M Plaza
- Pondok Indah Mall
- Cimanggis Square
- Stand Alone Jati Asih
- Stand Alone Tamini
- Plaza Metropolitan Tambun
- Ramayana Yasmin Bogor
- The Park Sawangan
- Puri Indah Mall
- Stand Alone Joglo
Periode Promo : 2 - 8 Agustus 2021.
Nikmati juga promo lainnya.
Promo 1/2 Lusin Donat JCO + 1/2 lusin JCLUB atau 1/2 lusin JCLUB + 1 box JPOPS.
Dapatkan paket tersebut dengan harga spesial hanya Rp 109.000.
Periode promo 2 - 8 Agustus 2021.
Khusus untuk pembelian delivery melalui www.jcodelivery.com.
SPECIAL BOGO ! Nikmati Iced Chocolate dengan harga special!
