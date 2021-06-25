Breaking News:

PROMO Jco Hari Ini 25 Juni 2021 Terbaru, 2 Iced Tiramisu Hanya 36 Ribu Promo Buy 1 Get 1

Jco kembali hadir dengan promo barunya hari ini Jumat 25 Juni 2021.  Setiap hari makin happy karena ada promo Buy 1 Get 1 TREAT mulai....

PROMO Jco Jumat 25 Juni 2021 Terbaru. 

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Jco kembali hadir dengan promo barunya hari ini Jumat 25 Juni 2021. 

Setiap hari makin happy karena ada promo Buy 1 Get 1 TREAT mulai 21 - 27 Juni 2021.

2 Iced Tiramisu kini hanya 36 Ribu.

Promo ini berlaku pembelian lewat website delivery kami di www.jcodelivery.com.

Dapatkan prom lainnya PROMO Buy 1 Get 1 Manual Brew Clever Dripper Method khusus di 16 toko berikut :

Periode Promo : 21 - 27 Juni 2021.

Nikmati juga promo menarik lainnya di Jco.

Weekly Promotion minggu ini adalah 1/2 Lusin JCLUBS + 1 L JCOFFEE (Iced Mocha/Iced Americano) dengan hanya 129 Ribu.

Order lewat website delivery kami di www.jcodelivery.com.

