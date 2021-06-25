PROMO Jco Hari Ini 25 Juni 2021 Terbaru, 2 Iced Tiramisu Hanya 36 Ribu Promo Buy 1 Get 1
Jco kembali hadir dengan promo barunya hari ini Jumat 25 Juni 2021. Setiap hari makin happy karena ada promo Buy 1 Get 1 TREAT mulai....
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Jco kembali hadir dengan promo barunya hari ini Jumat 25 Juni 2021.
Setiap hari makin happy karena ada promo Buy 1 Get 1 TREAT mulai 21 - 27 Juni 2021.
2 Iced Tiramisu kini hanya 36 Ribu.
Promo ini berlaku pembelian lewat website delivery kami di www.jcodelivery.com.
Dapatkan prom lainnya PROMO Buy 1 Get 1 Manual Brew Clever Dripper Method khusus di 16 toko berikut :
- Supermall Karawaci
- Villa Melati Mas
- Foresta Serpong
- The Breeze BSD
- Stand Alone Blora
- Gandaria City
- Blok M Plaza
- Pondok Indah Mall
- Cimanggis Square
- Stand Alone Jati Asih
- Stand Alone Tamini
- Plaza Metropolitan Tambun
- Ramayana Yasmin Bogor
- The Park Sawangan
- Puri Indah Mall
- Stand Alone Joglo
Periode Promo : 21 - 27 Juni 2021.
Nikmati juga promo menarik lainnya di Jco.
Weekly Promotion minggu ini adalah 1/2 Lusin JCLUBS + 1 L JCOFFEE (Iced Mocha/Iced Americano) dengan hanya 129 Ribu.
Order lewat website delivery kami di www.jcodelivery.com.
