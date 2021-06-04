KUNCI JAWABAN UAS / PAT Bahasa Inggris Kelas 10 SMA / SMK Semester 2, Soal UKK Pilihan Ganda Essay

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Pada artikel ini dibahas soal dan kunci jawaban untuk latihan menghadapi Ulangan Akhir Semester (UAS), Ulangan Kenaikan Kelas (UKK) atau Penilaian Akhir Tahun (PAT materi Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 10 SMA / SMK / MA Semester 2 (Genap) tahun 2021.

Soal dalam bentuk pilihan ganda dan essay ini dapat dijadikan sebagai referensi bahan belajar bagi siswa dan guru dan orang tua dalam membimbing anak-anak peserta didik.

Soal dan jawaban dapat menjadi pedoman orangtua, guru dan wali murid dalam membimbing siswa dalam belajar.

Untuk berlatih silakan kerjakan soal terlebih dahulu baru kemudian dicocokkan dengan kunci jawaban berikutnya.

Inilah pembahasan soal dan jawaban Latihan UAS, UKK dan PAT untuk siswa kelas 10 SMA / SMK / pelajaran Bahasa Inggris Semester Genap dilansir dari sejumlah sumber:

SOAL PILIHAN GANDA

This text is for question no 1 - 5

Cocoa Beach Florida is known as the perfect beach town. It is an hour drive to east of Orlando on Florida’s amazing Space Coast. The drive here is almost as beautiful as the beach.

Cocoa Beach is one of the most affordable beach vacations in Florida. There are a lot of things to see around Cocoa Beach. Space Coast offers you the chance to go deep sea fishing or parasailing, river tour and getting up close with the awesome wildlife of Florida.

While at Cocoa Beach, tourist can also visit the Kennedy Space Center, the Brevard Zoo, or spend some time shopping. They are within short driving distance to all of the Orlando attractions, and drive back to Cocoa Beach at nightto enjoy dinner in one of the many dining spots on the beach.

When night sets in, tourist can travel back and enjoy the nightlife on the beach that ranges from cool jazz clubs to beach side cafes. There are some facilities to stay with perfect accommodations and wake up to a breathtaking sunrise on the beach.

With plenty of offers, tourist or businessmen who like beach vacation, Cocoa Beach is the best place to consider. They will find exactly what they have been looking for.