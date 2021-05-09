Liga Inggris
Jadwal Liverpool di 4 Laga Sisa - Cek Kans The Reds Tembus Liga Champions dan Jatah Liga Inggris
Liverpool menjaga kans lolos ke Liga Champions musim 2021/2022 setelah hasil Liga Inggris, tadi malam
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Liverpool menjaga kans lolos ke Liga Champions musim 2021/2022 setelah hasil Liga Inggris, tadi malam.
Hasil Liga Inggris tadi malam, The Reds - julukan Liverpool menang melawan Southampton, dalam laga pekan ke-35, Minggu 9 Mei 2021 dini hari WIB.
Bermain di markasnya, Stadion Anfield, Liverpool menekuk Southampton dengan skor, 2-0.
Gol-gol kemenangan The Reds dibukukan oleh Sadio Mane (31') dan Thiago Alcantara (90').
Tambahan tiga poin membawa Liverpool terus menjaga asa menembus posisi empat besar.
Baca juga: Aston Villa vs Manchester United - Cek Link Line up, Live Score & Streaming Aston Villa vs Man Utd
Liverpool kini berada di peringkat 6 klasemen Liga Inggris dengan koleksi 57 poin dari 34 pertandingan.
Tim besutan Juergen Klopp itu terpaut enam poin dari Leicester City, yang berada di urutan keempat atau batas akhir zona Liga Champions.
Meskipun masih berpeluang lolos, namun kans Liverpool sangat berat karena masih harus melawan Manchester United di empat laga sisa.
Baca juga: Kapan Laga Man Utd vs Liverpool Usai Suporter Terobos Old Trafford? Cek Line up Man Utd vs Liverpool
Berikut Jadwal Liverpool 4 Laga Sisa
Jumat, 14 Mei 2021 Jam 02.15 WIB
Jadwal Liverpool di Liga Inggris
Jadwal Liverpool
Liverpool
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID
Klasemen Liga Inggris
|Aston Villa vs Manchester United - Cek Link Line up, Live Score & Streaming Aston Villa vs Man Utd
|Hasil Liga Inggris Tadi Malam & Update Klasemen Premier League, Man Utd Jadi Penentu Man City Juara
|HASIL Liga Inggris Manchester City Vs Chelsea Liga Inggris, Juara Liga Inggris Masih Tertunda
|Manchester City Juara Premier League 2021? Cek Klasemen Liga Inggris Usai Hasil Man City Vs Chelsea
|Manchester City Juara Liga Inggris 2021? Cek Hasil Manchester City Vs Chelsea Live Mola TV dan Score