Jadwal Liverpool di 4 Laga Sisa - Cek Kans The Reds Tembus Liga Champions dan Jatah Liga Inggris

Liverpool menjaga kans lolos ke Liga Champions musim 2021/2022 setelah hasil Liga Inggris, tadi malam

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Liverpool menjaga kans lolos ke Liga Champions musim 2021/2022 setelah hasil Liga Inggris, tadi malam.

Hasil Liga Inggris tadi malam, The Reds - julukan Liverpool menang melawan Southampton, dalam laga pekan ke-35, Minggu 9 Mei 2021 dini hari WIB.

Bermain di markasnya, Stadion Anfield, Liverpool menekuk Southampton dengan skor, 2-0.

Gol-gol kemenangan The Reds dibukukan oleh Sadio Mane (31') dan Thiago Alcantara (90').

Tambahan tiga poin membawa Liverpool terus menjaga asa menembus posisi empat besar.

Liverpool kini berada di peringkat 6 klasemen Liga Inggris dengan koleksi 57 poin dari 34 pertandingan.

Tim besutan Juergen Klopp itu terpaut enam poin dari Leicester City, yang berada di urutan keempat atau batas akhir zona Liga Champions.

Meskipun masih berpeluang lolos, namun kans Liverpool sangat berat karena masih harus melawan Manchester United di empat laga sisa.

Berikut Jadwal Liverpool 4 Laga Sisa

Jumat, 14 Mei 2021 Jam 02.15 WIB

