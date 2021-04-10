Liga Inggris
SEDANG LIVE Streaming Liverpool vs Aston Villa, Aksi Trio Jota Salah Firmino, Cek Hasil Liga Inggris
Sedang berlangsung Liverpool vs Aston Villa dalam lanjutan Liga Inggris pekan 31, Sabtu 10 April 2021 malam WIB
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Sedang berlangsung Liverpool vs Aston Villa dalam lanjutan Liga Inggris pekan 31, Sabtu 10 April 2021 malam WIB.
Pertandingan Liverpool vs Aston Villa berlangsung di maskas The Reds, di Stadion Anfield, mulai pukul 21.00 WIB.
Saksikan duel seru ini melalui live streaming Mola TV atau update hasil Liverpool vs Aston Villa melalui link live score di bawah ini.
Pada pertandingan ini, Pelatih Liverpool, Juergen Klopp memasang trio Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah dan Roberto Firmino.
Baca juga: HASIL Liga Inggris Manchester City vs Leeds - Lawan 10 Pemain, The Citizens Tumbang, Cek Klasemen
Cek Susunan Pemain Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Liverpool (4-3-3)
1-Alisson Becker; 66-Trent Alexander-Arnold, 47-Nat Phillips, 19-Ozan Kabak, 26-Andrew Robertson; 5-Georginio Wijnaldum, 3-Fabinho, 7-James Milner; 20-Diogo Jota, 9-Roberto Firmino, 11-Mohamed Salah
Pelatih: Juergen Klopp (Jerman)
Aston Villa (4-2-3-1)
26-Emiliano Martinez; 2-Matty Cash, 4-Ezri Konsa, 5-Tyrone Mings, 18-Matt Targett; 6-Douglas Luiz, 19-Marvelous Nakamba; 15-Betrand Traore, 7-John McGinn, 17-Trezeguet; 11-Ollie Watkins

