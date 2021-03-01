Golden Globe Winner 2021 ! Cek Daftar Pemenang Golden Globes 2021 , The Crown & The Queens Gambit ?
Sementara itu, Serial Televisi Terbaik Kategori Drama dimenangkan oleh The Crown, yang menceritakan tentang kehidupan kerajaan Inggris.
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Anugerah Golden Globe Awards atau Golden Globes 2021 telah selesai digelar hari ini, Senin 1 Maret 2021 pagi waktu Indonesia atau Minggu 28 Februari 2021 malam waktu Amerika Serikat.
Pemenang dari 25 nominasi dan 2 penghargaan personal telah diumumkan.
Film Terbaik Kategori Drama dimenangkan oleh Nomadland.
Serial terbatas The Queen's Gambit yang melejit beberapa waktu lalu juga meraih penghargaan sebagai Serial Televisi Terbatas Terbaik.
Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Golden Globes 2021, dikutip Tribunnews.com dari goldenglobes.com:
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
- The Father (Trademark Films; F Comme Film Sarl/ Cine@ Sas; Sony Pictures Classics)
- Mank (Netflix; Netflix)
- Nomadland (Highwayman / Hear/Say / Cor Cordium; Searchlight Pictures)
- Promising Young Woman (Luckychap Entertainment / Filmnation Entertainment; Focus Features)
- The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (Marc Platt Productions / Dreamworks Pictures; Netflix)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
- Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Andra Day - The United States Vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby - Pieces Of A Woman
- Frances Mcdormand - Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
- Riz Ahmed - Sound Of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins - The Father
- Gary Oldman - Mank
- Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Four By Two Films; Amazon Studios)
- Hamilton (Walt Disney Pictures / Radicalmedia / 5000 Broadway Productions / Nevis Productions / Old 320 Sycamore Pictures; Disney+)
- Music (Pineapple Lasagne Productions / Landay Entertainment; Vertical Entertainment / Imax)
- Palm Springs (Limelight/ Lonely Island Classics; Hulu / Neon )
- The Prom (Netflix / Dramatic Forces / Storykey Entertainment; Netflix)