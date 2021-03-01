Golden Globe Winner 2021 ! Cek Daftar Pemenang Golden Globes 2021 , The Crown & The Queens Gambit ?

Daftar lengkap pemenang Golden Globes 2021. Nomadland, The Crown, hingga The Queen's Gambit.

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Anugerah Golden Globe Awards atau Golden Globes 2021 telah selesai digelar hari ini, Senin 1 Maret 2021 pagi waktu Indonesia atau Minggu 28 Februari 2021 malam waktu Amerika Serikat.

Pemenang dari 25 nominasi dan 2 penghargaan personal telah diumumkan.

Film Terbaik Kategori Drama dimenangkan oleh Nomadland. Sementara itu, Serial Televisi Terbaik Kategori Drama dimenangkan oleh The Crown, yang menceritakan tentang kehidupan kerajaan Inggris.

Serial terbatas The Queen's Gambit yang melejit beberapa waktu lalu juga meraih penghargaan sebagai Serial Televisi Terbatas Terbaik.

Nomadland. (Goldenglobes.com)

Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Golden Globes 2021, dikutip Tribunnews.com dari goldenglobes.com:

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

The Father (Trademark Films; F Comme Film Sarl/ Cine@ Sas; Sony Pictures Classics)

Mank (Netflix; Netflix)

Nomadland (Highwayman / Hear/Say / Cor Cordium; Searchlight Pictures)

Promising Young Woman (Luckychap Entertainment / Filmnation Entertainment; Focus Features)

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 (Marc Platt Productions / Dreamworks Pictures; Netflix)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States Vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces Of A Woman

- Pieces Of A Woman Frances Mcdormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Riz Ahmed - Sound Of Metal

- Sound Of Metal Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

The Father Gary Oldman - Mank

Tahar Rahim - The Mauritanian

Chadwick Boseman. (Instagram.com/@chadwickboseman)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY