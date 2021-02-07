Liga Inggris
UPDATE SKOR Hasil Liverpool vs Manchester City - Klopp dan Pep Pasang Formasi Sama 4-3-3
Update skor hasil Liverpool vs Manchester City yang sedang berlangsung, Minggu 7 Februari 2021 malam WIB
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Update skor hasil Liverpool vs Manchester City yang sedang berlangsung, Minggu 7 Februari 2021 malam WIB.
Pertandingan super big match dalam lanjutan Liga Inggris pekan 23 ini berlangsung, di Anfield Stadium mulai pukul 23.30 WIB.
Saksikan laga Liverpool vs Manchester City melalui link live streaming NET TV dan Mola TV.
Link live streaming dan live score hasil Liverpool vs Manchester City tersedia di bawah artikel ini.
• HASIL Liga Inggris Tottenham Hotspur vs West Brom - Gol Kane dan Son Bawa Timnya Salip Chelsea
Susunan Pemain Liverpool vs Manchester City
Liverpool (4-3-3)
Alisson, Arnold, Fabinho, Henderson, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones, Thiago, Sadio mane, Mohamed Salah, Firminho.
Pelatih: Jurgen Klopp (Jerman)
Manchester City (4-3-3)
