SELAMAT NATAL 2020 - Kartu Ucapan Natal 2020, Ucapan Selamat Natal & Link Download Lirik Lagu Natal

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - SELAMAT Natal 2020 bagi seluruh Umat Kristiani merayakan perayaan Hari Raya Natal pada Jumat (25/12/2020) besok.

Dalam perayaan Natal, biasanya akan dihiasi dengan pohon Natal dan ucapan-ucapan kepada sanak saudara atau kerabat dekat.

Ucapan Natal biasanya akan dikirimkan melalui WhatsApp, Instagram, dan Facebook untuk menyambut Hari Raya Natal.

Untuk itu, Tribunnews telah merangkum kumpulan 30 ucapan Natal dalam bahasa Inggris yang sangat cocok dikirimkan melalui WhatsApp, Instagram, dan Facebook.

Berikut kumpulan 30 ucapan Natal dalam bahasa Inggris, yang dirangkum Tribunnews dari Serenta Flowers dan interflora.co.uk:

1. God loves each and every one of us so much that he gifted us His son. Let us celebrate His birthday today and every day!

2. Fill this Christmas with heavenly rejoices — as we are very blessed to have Christ forever in our hearts.

3. Give thanks to the birth of our Savior and spend time today giving glory to God. This simple deed will make you and him happy.

4. May Jesus Christ’s love surround you and your family especially during this holiday season. Merry Christmas!

5. The angels bring good news this season that Christ has been born to crown us with the joy of heaven.