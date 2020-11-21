Breaking News:

LIVE SCORE Hasil Newcastle United vs Chelsea - Gol Bunuh Diri Bawa The Blues Unggul

Live score hasil Newcastle United vs Chelsea sementara tim tamu unggul dengan skor 0-1, pada Sabtu 21 November 2020 malam WIB.

Keunggulan Chelsea dalam laga di Stadion St James' Park, Chelsea dicetak lewat gol bunuh diri oleh Federico Fernandez pada menit ke-10.

Hingga menit ke-60 babak kedua skor 0-1 masih bertahan.

Saksikan sisa laga Newcastle United vs Chelsea melalui link live streaming atau pantau melalui link live score.

Link live streaming dan live score hasil Newcastle United vs Chelsea dapat di akses di bagian akhir artikel ini.

Baca juga: JADWAL & UPDATE Klasemen Liga Inggris - Saling Gusur Liverpool vs Leicester & Tottenham vs Man City

Secara garis besar laga, tim asuhan Frank Lampard sukses memborbardir lini belakang Newcastle United.

Bahkan Timo Werner yang diplot sebagai pelengkap trisula lini serang Chelsea terkesan mubazir terhadap peluang.

Penyerang Timnas Jerman itu setidaknya memiliki dua peluang emas untuk dirinya menorehkan gol.

Namun sayang sepakannya di menit ke-4 dan 23 gagal ia konversikan menjadi pundi-pundi gol.

Jalan Pertandingan Babak Pertama

Editor: Haryanto
Sumber: Tribunnews
