SEDANG LIVE RACE Moto3 UseeTV Trans 7 & Streaming MotoGP 2020 Pukul 18.00 WIB Sebelum Nonton Moto2
Siaran Langsung Race Moto GP Teruel 2020 di Trans7 hari ini akan tayang lebih awal atau maju dari race kelas Moto2.
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Sedang berlangsung live streaming Moto3 di Trans 7 hari ini Minggu 25 Oktober 2020.
Live race Moto 3 mulai pukul 17.20 WIB.
Moto3 sebagai pembuka balapan MotoGP seri 11 bertajuk MotoGP Teruel.
Seri Teruel digelar di Sirkuit Motorland, Aragon, Spanyol, Minggu 25 Oktober 2020.
Live race GP Teruel mulai pukul 18.00 WIB sedangkan jam tayang Moto2 GP Teruel 2020 akan mulai disiarkan pukul 19.30 WIB.
Saksikan live streaming MotoGP dan Moto2 di melalui Trans7 via channel Usee TV (Link Live Streaming di dalam artikel ini).
Sementara itu, persaingan menuju status gelar juara dunia masih berlangsung ketat.
Ada empat pembalap yang memperoleh lebih dari 100 poin.
