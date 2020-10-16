MotoGP
Moto Gp Aragon 2020 Live Hasil FP2 Malam Ini - Vinales Tercepat, Adik Marc Marquez Positif di FP1
Pada sesi latihan bebas pertama atau free practice (FP1) MotoGP Aragon 2020, adik Marc Marquez tersebut menjadi yang tercepat keempat.
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID, ARAGON - Setelah naik podium perdana, pembalap Repsol Honda, Alex Marquez kembali menunjukkan perkembangan positif dalam debutnya di kelas utama musim ini.
Sedangkan, pembalap Monster Energy Yamaha, Maverick Vinales menjadi yang tercepat FP1 MotoGP Aragon 2020, Jumat 16 Oktober 2020 sore WIB.
Vinales menjadi yang tercepat dengan catatan waktu lap 1,49;866 detik, di Sirkuit Aragon, Spanyol, pada
Dua pembalap Petronas Yamaha SRT, Fabio Quartararo dan Franco Morbidelli berada di posisi kedua dan ketiga hasil FP1 Moto Gp Aragon 2020.
Setelah ini, para pembalap akan kembali mengikuti FP2 MotoGP yang akan dimulai pukul 19.10 WIB.
Berikut Hasil FP1 MotoGP Aragon 2020 melansir motogp.com :
(posisi, nomor pembalap, pembalap, negara, tim, motor, Km/jam, catatan waktu, jarak waktu antar pembalap)
1 12 Maverick VIÑALES SPA Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 344.0 1'49.866
2 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 340.7 1'49.951 0.085 / 0.085
3 20 Fabio QUARTARARO FRA Petronas Yamaha SRT Yamaha 341.8 1'50.142 0.276 / 0.191
4 73 Alex MARQUEZ SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 344.0 1'50.176 0.310 / 0.034
5 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU Honda 339.6 1'50.420 0.554 / 0.244
6 36 Joan MIR SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 342.9 1'50.425 0.559 / 0.005
7 44 Pol ESPARGARO SPA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 346.1 1'50.464 0.598 / 0.039
8 35 Cal CRUTCHLOW GBR LCR Honda CASTROL Honda 346.1 1'50.598 0.732 / 0.134
9 42 Alex RINS SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 342.9 1'50.721 0.855 / 0.123
10 41 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 341.8 1'50.801 0.935 / 0.080
11 33 Brad BINDER RSA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 344.0 1'50.973 1.107 / 0.172
12 43 Jack MILLER AUS Pramac Racing Ducati 347.3 1'51.219 1.353 / 0.246
13 27 Iker LECUONA SPA Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 345.0 1'51.241 1.375 / 0.022
14 6 Stefan BRADL GER Repsol Honda Team Honda 341.8 1'51.285 1.419 / 0.044
15 9 Danilo PETRUCCI ITA Ducati Team Ducati 340.7 1'51.340 1.474 / 0.055
16 88 Miguel OLIVEIRA POR Red Bull KTM Tech 3 KTM 344.0 1'51.357 1.491 / 0.017
17 4 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA Ducati Team Ducati 348.4 1'51.408 1.542 / 0.051
18 38 Bradley SMITH GBR Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 341.8 1'51.442 1.576 / 0.034
19 53 Tito RABAT SPA Esponsorama Racing Ducati 342.9 1'51.581 1.715 / 0.139
20 5 Johann ZARCO FRA Esponsorama Racing Ducati 345.0 1'51.807 1.941 / 0.226
21 63 Francesco BAGNAIA ITA Pramac Racing Ducati 349.5 1'51.934 2.068 / 0.127
