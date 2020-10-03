Liga Inggris
SEDANG LIVE Leeds United Vs Manchester City Live Streaming NET TV Mola TV dan Link Live Score
Live Streaming Leeds United vs Manchester City di pertandingan pekan 4 Liga Inggris 2020/21 dapat disaksikan melalui Mola APK, dan Mola Web.
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Tim pemuh kejutan Leeds United menjamu runner up Liga Inggris musim lalu Manchester City, di Elland Road, Sabtu 3 Oktober 2020 mulai pukul 23.30 WIB.
Leeds United vs Manchester City juga disiarkan langsung di NET TV gratis melalui televisi UHF.
Saksikan Leeds United vs Manchester City via link live streaming dan link live score di bagian akhir artikel.
Bagi yang tidak sempat meyaksikan secara live, Laporan Hasil Leeds United vs Man City akan tersedia beberapa saat setelah pertandingan selesai.
H2H Leeds Utd vs Man City
- Manchester City 4-0 Leeds United
- Leeds United 2-1 Manchester City
- Manchester City 1-1 Leeds United
- Manchester City 2-1 Leeds United
- Leeds United 3-0 Manchester City
Laga Terakhir Leeds United
- Sheffield United 0-1 Leeds United
- Leeds United 4-3 Fulham
- Leeds United 1-1 Hull City
- Liverpool 4-3 Leeds United
- Leeds United 4-0 Charlton Athletic
Laga Terakhir Manchester City
- Burnley 0-3 Manchester City
- Manchester City 2-5 Leicester
- Manchester City 2-1 Bournemouth
- Wolves 1-3 Manchester City
- Manchester City 1-3 Lyon
Susunan Pemain
Leeds United (3-1-4-2): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Dallas; Phillips; Costa, Klich, Roberts, Alioski; Bamford.
