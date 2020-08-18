Breaking News:

UPDATE JADWAL MPL Indonesia Season 6 Pekan Kedua, Big Match Bigetron Vs RRQ

Pertandingan Big Match pekan kedua mempertemukan Bigetron Alpha penghuni peringkat ketiga melawan juara bertahan RRQ Hoshi.

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Update Jadwal terbaru Mobile Legends Professional League atau MPL Indonesia Season 6 Pekan Kedua.

Pertandingan MPL ID Season 6 week 2 akan dibuka pertandingan antara Alter Ego Vs Genflix Aerowolf Jumat, 21 Agustus 2020.

MPL ID Season 6 pekan pertama hari pertama dimulai Jumat 14 Agustus 2020 mempertemukan Alter Ego Vs Genflix Aerowolf mulai pukul 15.30 WIB.

Dipertandingan kedua ada Bigetron Alpha Vs Aura kick off pukul 18.30 WIB.

Dihari kedua pekan kedua Sabtu 22 Agustus 2020 Aura Vs Onic pukul 13.00 WIB, dilanjutkan BTR Vs RRQ pukul 15.30 WIB.

MPL Indonesia Season 6 diikuti oleh delapan tim pilihan, yakni RRQ Hoshi, EVOS Legends, ONIC eSports, Alter Ego, Bigetron eSports, Genflix Aerowolf (GFLX), Aura eSports, dan Geek Fam ID.

Jadwal MPL Indonesia Pekan Kedua

1. Jumat, 21 Agustus 2020

- Alter Ego Vs Genflix Aerowolf pukul 15.30 WIB

- Bigetron Alpha Vs AURA pukul 18.30 WIB

2. Sabtu, 22 Agustus 2020

- Aura Vs Onic pukul 13.00 WIB

- BTR Vs RRQ pukul 15.30 WIB

- Geek Fam Vs EVOS Legends pukul 18.30 WIB

3. Minggu, 23 Agustus 2020

- Onic Vs RRQ pukul 15.30 WIB

- Geek Fam Vs Genflix Aerowolf pukul 18.30 WIB

Penulis: Rizky Zulham
Editor: Rizky Zulham
