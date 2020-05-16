FOTO: Aktivitas Bongkar Muat Beras di Pasar Flamboyan
Aktivitas bongkar muat beras di pasar Flamboyan,Pontianak, Kalimantan Barat beberapa waktu lalu.
TRIBUN PONTIANAK/ANESH VIDUKA
Aktivitas bongkar muat beras di pasar Flamboyan, Pontianak, Kalimantan Barat beberapa waktu lalu.
TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID, PONTIANAK - Aktivitas bongkar muat beras di pasar Flamboyan,Pontianak, Kalimantan Barat beberapa waktu lalu.
Berikut Foto-fotonya:
Penulis: Anesh Viduka
Editor: Jamadin
Sumber: Tribun Pontianak