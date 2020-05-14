Download The World of The Married Sub Indo Episode 1-16 FULL MOVIE di JTBC, DRAMAQU dan VIU

Link Download dan Nonton Streaming Drama Korea Terpopuler The World of The Married Subtitle Indonesia Full Movie Episode 1-16.

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Link Download dan Nonton Streaming Drama Korea Terpopuler The World of The Married Subtitle Indonesia Full Movie Episode 1-16.

Drakor yang juga dikenal dengan judul A World of Married Couple Episode 1-6 tersedia di situs DRAMAQU, VIU dan JTBC.

Sekilas, drama The World of The Married mengisahkan Ji Sun Woo adalah dokter keluarga.

Dia menikah dengan Lee Tae Oh dan mereka memiliki seorang putra.

Dia tampaknya memiliki segalanya, termasuk karier yang sukses dan keluarga yang bahagia, tetapi dia dikhianati oleh suaminya yang berselingkuh.

Sementara Lee Tae Oh bermimpi menjadi sutradara film terkenal.

Dia menjalankan bisnis hiburan dengan dukungan istrinya Ji Sun Woo.

Meskipun dia mencintai istrinya, Lee Tae Oh jatuh ke dalam hubungan yang berbahaya.

Berikut link streaming dan download The World of The Married Episode 1-16 Sub Indo :

Episode 1: 27 Maret 2020

