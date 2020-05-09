Dunia Menikah - Tonton The World of The Married Sub Indo Eps 14 Drama Korea Malam Ini di DRAMAQU

Dunia Menikah - Tonton The World of The Married Sub Indo Eps 14 Drama Korea Malam Ini.

TRIBUNPONTIANAK.CO.ID - Drama Korea atau disebut juga Drakor bertajuk The World of The Married (dunia menikah) memasuki tiga episode terakhir dari 16 episode.

Di episode-episode sebelumnya, para pecinta Drama Korea khususnya Indonesia dibuat penasaran mengikuti alur cerita bahkan memantik emosi.

Sekalipun emosi, pemirsa bukan malah meninggalkan drama tentang perselingkuhan ini.

Sebaliknya, mereka ingin mengetahui akhir cerita The World of The Married.

Setelah peristiwa mengejutkan Episode 13 The World of The Married, pemirsa banyak berspekulasi dan tidak pernah merasa lebih menyesal untuk Lee Joon Young (diperankan oleh aktor Jeon Jin Seo).

Akankah Joon Young-yaitu dapat menemukan kedamaian di akhir semua ini?

Nantikan tiga episode terakhir The World of The Married.

• NONTON The World of The Married Episode 13 dan 14, Segalanya Tentang Pergolakan Batin Lee Joon Young

Berikut link streaming yang dapat anda akses untuk menyaksikan Drakor The World of The Married Episode 13 dan 14 Full Subtitle Indonesia, Sabtu (9/5/2020) dan Minggu (10/5/2020) dini hari WIB:

* LINK STREAMING DRAMAQU

* LINK STREAMING VIU