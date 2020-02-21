Billie Eilish Penyanyi Termuda Bawakan Ost James Bond: No Time to Die

Dengan terpilihnya ia sebagai penyanyi untuk OST resmi film terbaru James Bond: No Time to Die, Eilish dipercaya

Billie Eilish Penyanyi Termuda Bawakan Ost James Bond: No Time to Die
IST/Youtube
Billie Eilish 

PONTIANAK - Menjadi penyanyi muda berbakat, nama Billie Eilish semakin banyak dikenal masyarakat di seluruh dunia.

Dengan terpilihnya ia sebagai penyanyi untuk OST resmi film terbaru James Bond: No Time to Die, Eilish dipercaya mampu membawakan lagu yang keren diusianya yang masih 18 tahun.

Berikut lirik lagunya:

[Verse 1]
I should have known
I'd leave alone
Just goes to show
That the blood you bleed is just the blood you owe
We were a pair
But I saw you there
Too much to bear
You were my life, but life is far away from fair
Was I stupid to love you?
Was I reckless to help?
Was it obvious to everybody else?

[Chorus]
That I'd fallen for a lie
You were never on my side
Fool me once, fool me twice
Are you death or paradise?
Now you'll never see me cry
There's just no time to die

[Verse 2]
I let it burn
You're no longer my concern, mmm
Faces from my past return
Another lesson yet to learn

[Chorus]
That I'd fallen for a lie
You were never on my side
Fool me once, fool me twice
Are you death or paradise?
Now you'll never see me cry
There's just no time to die

[Refrain]
No time to die, mmm
No time to die, ooh

[Outro]
Fool me once, fool me twice
Are you death or paradise?
Now you'll never see me cry
There's just no time to die

Penulis: Maudy Asri Gita Utami
Editor: Madrosid
Ikuti kami di
Video Pilihan
Remaja di Solo Melahirkan Sendiri di Kosan, Pacarnya Sempat Mandikan Bayi
Remaja di Solo Melahirkan Sendiri di Kosan, Pacarnya Sempat Mandikan Bayi
KOMENTAR

BERITA TERKINI

berita POPULER

© 2020 TRIBUNnews.com Network,a subsidiary of KG Media.
All Right Reserved
About Us
Help
Privacy Policy
Pedoman Media Siber
Terms of Use
Contact Us
Redaksi
Info iklan