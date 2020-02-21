Billie Eilish Penyanyi Termuda Bawakan Ost James Bond: No Time to Die

PONTIANAK - Menjadi penyanyi muda berbakat, nama Billie Eilish semakin banyak dikenal masyarakat di seluruh dunia.

Dengan terpilihnya ia sebagai penyanyi untuk OST resmi film terbaru James Bond: No Time to Die, Eilish dipercaya mampu membawakan lagu yang keren diusianya yang masih 18 tahun.

Berikut lirik lagunya:

[Verse 1]

I should have known

I'd leave alone

Just goes to show

That the blood you bleed is just the blood you owe

We were a pair

But I saw you there

Too much to bear

You were my life, but life is far away from fair

Was I stupid to love you?

Was I reckless to help?

Was it obvious to everybody else?

[Chorus]

That I'd fallen for a lie

You were never on my side

Fool me once, fool me twice

Are you death or paradise?

Now you'll never see me cry

There's just no time to die

[Verse 2]

I let it burn

You're no longer my concern, mmm

Faces from my past return

Another lesson yet to learn

[Chorus]

That I'd fallen for a lie

You were never on my side

Fool me once, fool me twice

Are you death or paradise?

Now you'll never see me cry

There's just no time to die

[Refrain]

No time to die, mmm

No time to die, ooh

[Outro]

Fool me once, fool me twice

Are you death or paradise?

Now you'll never see me cry

There's just no time to die