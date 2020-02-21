Billie Eilish Penyanyi Termuda Bawakan Ost James Bond: No Time to Die
Dengan terpilihnya ia sebagai penyanyi untuk OST resmi film terbaru James Bond: No Time to Die, Eilish dipercaya
PONTIANAK - Menjadi penyanyi muda berbakat, nama Billie Eilish semakin banyak dikenal masyarakat di seluruh dunia.
Dengan terpilihnya ia sebagai penyanyi untuk OST resmi film terbaru James Bond: No Time to Die, Eilish dipercaya mampu membawakan lagu yang keren diusianya yang masih 18 tahun.
Berikut lirik lagunya:
[Verse 1]
I should have known
I'd leave alone
Just goes to show
That the blood you bleed is just the blood you owe
We were a pair
But I saw you there
Too much to bear
You were my life, but life is far away from fair
Was I stupid to love you?
Was I reckless to help?
Was it obvious to everybody else?
[Chorus]
That I'd fallen for a lie
You were never on my side
Fool me once, fool me twice
Are you death or paradise?
Now you'll never see me cry
There's just no time to die
[Verse 2]
I let it burn
You're no longer my concern, mmm
Faces from my past return
Another lesson yet to learn
[Chorus]
That I'd fallen for a lie
You were never on my side
Fool me once, fool me twice
Are you death or paradise?
Now you'll never see me cry
There's just no time to die
[Refrain]
No time to die, mmm
No time to die, ooh
[Outro]
Fool me once, fool me twice
Are you death or paradise?
Now you'll never see me cry
There's just no time to die