Lirik Lagu Memories - Maroon 5 | Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia Lagu Memories

‘Memories’ - Maroon 5

Here's to the ones that we got

Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

Of everything we've been through

Toast to the ones here today

Toast to the ones that we lost on the way

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

And the memories bring back, memories bring back you

There's a time that I remember, when I did not know no pain

When I believed in forever, and everything would stay the same

Now my heart feel like December when somebody say your name

'Cause I can't reach out to call you, but I know I will one day, yeah

Everybody hurts sometimes

Everybody hurts someday, aye aye

But everything gon' be alright

Go and raise a glass and say, aye

Here's to the ones that we got

Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

Of everything we've been through

Toast to the ones here today

Toast to the ones that we lost on the way

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

And the memories bring back, memories bring back you

Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo

Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo, doo doo

Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo doo

Memories bring back, memories bring back you

There's a time that I remember when I never felt so lost

When I felt all of the hatred was too powerful to stop (ooh, yeah)

Now my heart feel like an ember and it's lighting up the dark

I'll carry these torches for ya that you know I'll never drop, yeah

Everybody hurts sometimes

Everybody hurts someday, aye aye

But everything gon' be alright

Go and raise a glass and say, aye

Here's to the ones that we got (oh oh)

Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories

Of everything we've been through (no, no)

Toast to the ones here today (aye)

Toast to the ones that we lost on the way

'Cause the drinks bring back all the memories (aye)

And the memories bring back, memories bring back you

Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo

Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo, doo doo

Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo doo

Memories bring back, memories bring back you

Doo doo, doo doo doo doo

Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo, doo doo

Doo doo, doo doo, doo doo doo (ooh, yeah)

Memories bring back, memories bring back you