Live Streaming EVOS Legends vs RRQ El Clasico di Grand Final M1 Mobile Legends MLBB 2019
Kali ini, pertandingan dua wakil Indonesia, EVOS Legends vs RRQ terjadi di grand final M1 Mobile Legends MLBB 2019.
El Clasico EVOS Legends vs RRQ kembali terjadi di M1 Mobile Legends MLBB 2019.
Kali ini, pertandingan dua wakil Indonesia, EVOS Legends vs RRQ terjadi di grand final M1 Mobile Legends MLBB 2019.
Pertandingan EVOS Legends vs RRQ sesuai jadwal akan digelar pukul 14.00 (GMT+8) atau jam 13.00 WIB.
Berikut link Live Streaming EVOS Legends vs RRQ:
RRQ sukses melaju ke partai puncak setelah menaklukkan wakil tuan rumah, Todak dengan keunggulan 3-1.
Pertandingan EVOS vs RRQ di grand final, membuat catatan panjang el Clasico dua tim yang bersaing ketat.
Pada pertemuan pertama di babak Play Offs, EVOS Legends sukses mengalahkan RRQ.
Penulis: Nasaruddin
Editor: Nasaruddin
Sumber: Tribun Pontianak