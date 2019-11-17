Mobile Legends

Kalahkan Todak, RRQ Lawan EVOS Legends di Grand Finals M1 Mobile Legends MLBB World Championship

El Clasico Kembali Terjadi antara RRQ vs EVOS Legends di Grand Finals M1 Mobile Legends MLBB World Championship

Kalahkan Todak, RRQ Lawan EVOS Legends di Grand Finals M1 Mobile Legends MLBB World Championship
Youtube Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
Kalahkan Todak, RRQ Lawan EVOS Legends di Grand Finals M1 Mobile Legends MLBB World Championship 

Wakil Indonesia, RRQ sukses mengalahkan wakil tuan rumah, Todak, Minggu (17/11/2019).

Hasil ini membuat RRQ kembali bertemu EVOS Legends di grand final M1 Mobile Legends MLBB World Championship.

Ini menjadi el Clasico kedua kalinya di M1 Mobile Legends MLBB World Championship, setelah sebelumnya kedua tim bertemu di Semifinal.

Bermain di Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, RRQ memimpin laga melawan Todak.

Bahkan mereka sempat unggul 2-0.

Namun RRQ harus rela melepas game ketiga setelah Todak berhasil meraih kemenangan.

Todak yang tampak melakukan perubahan strategi membuat RRQ sejak awal ditekan hingga pertandingan berakhir.

RRQ akhirnya membalas di game keempat. Hasilnya, mereka akhirnya berhasil lolos ke grand finals.

Grand Finals M1 Mobile Legends MLBB World Championship akan digelar mulai sekitar jam 13.00 WIB.

Saksikan melalui link Live Streaming di bawah ini:

Link 1

Link 2

